theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 Bonuses for Argentina vs Switzerland, WC2026 Games

After narrow victories in the last two rounds, defending champion Argentina (-140) and Switzerland (+450) meet in a 9:00pm ET World Cup Quarterfinal at 9:00pm ET. Before the match, use theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS for up to a $1000 First Bet Reset.

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Argentina came back from 2-0 down in the Round of 16 against Egypt and needed extra time to defeat another African side, Cape Verde, previously. On the other hand, Switzerland hasn’t conceded a goal in the Knockout Stage and beat Colombia in penalties to set up this match.

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Looking to make history by reaching the World Cup Semifinal for the first time, Granit Xhaka and Switzerland come up against Lionel Messi and Argentina tonight. Ahead of the action, check out some of the best bets you can make on this Quarterfinal match.

Argentina vs Switzerland - 7/11 9:00 PM ET

With the winner of Norway vs England waiting in the Semifinal, Argentina (-140) and Switzerland (+450) clash in Kansas City in the final World Cup Quarterfinal at 9:00pm ET (FOX).

Argentina have just about survived the first two knockout-stage matches, needing a two-goal comeback and a controversial VAR decision to defeat Egypt on Tuesday. Despite missing a penalty, Lionel Messi (-115 to score tonight) still scored and provided an assist.

Messi has scored in a record nine World Cup matches in a row and will look to continue his streak against a Switzerland side on a two-game shutout streak.

While Breel Embolo (+240 to score or assist) has registered four goal contributions during the tournament, Switzerland doesn’t have a similar attacking threat. That’s especially true with midfielder Johan Manzambi (three goals, two assists) likely sidelined due to injury.

Still, Argentina has looked vulnerable defensively in recent matches, and has conceded multiple goals in back-to-back games. That makes both teams to score a good play at +105 odds.

Keeping Messi at bay will be tough, but Switzerland is well-drilled and defends well. There’s value in taking a 90-minute draw (+250) for a third straight Argentina match.

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