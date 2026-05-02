theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for the 76ers vs Celtics Game 7

The spotlight is on Boston as the 76ers and Celtics collide in a winner‑take‑all Game 7 tonight at 7:30 PM EDT. With both teams battling for a place in the next round of the NBA Playoffs, the intensity will be unmatched, and every possession will matter. Back all the action with a solid bet reset offer using the theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS for up to $1,000 in bonuses.

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Install theScore Bet app if you’re in a state where it’s authorized to operate. Click “Join” in the top‑right corner to begin your account setup. Enter the promo code GOALNEWS, verify your details, and complete registration. Deposit at least $10 to activate the welcome bonus. Place your first wager—anywhere from $10 to $1,000—on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or higher. If that initial bet doesn’t hit, you’ll be credited with Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly. NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NBA Playoffs

It all comes down to Game 7 as the Philadelphia 76ers battle the Boston Celtics this Saturday. With a spot in the next round of the NBA Playoffs on the line, expect high drama, star performances, and a clash that will define the series. Tap into our expert analysis and explore smart betting approaches to make the most of this matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics, May 2, 7:30 PM EDT (Game 7)

Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics is the ultimate high-stakes showdown, with the series tied 3–3 after Philadelphia’s surprising comeback from a 3–1 deficit. The Celtics are home favorites at -300 ML, while the 76ers are underdogs at +240. The game is projected to be a low-scoring one, and the total comes in at 206.5 points.

The momentum clearly favors the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey has been electric, dropping 30 points in Game 6 and consistently breaking down Boston’s defense. Joel Embiid, despite recently returning from surgery, is anchoring the team with all-around production—scoring, rebounding, and playmaking—while Paul George adds veteran scoring and two-way impact. Philadelphia’s recent wins have been fueled by ball movement and exploiting Boston’s defensive gaps.

For Boston, this is about regaining composure at home. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown must deliver efficiently after a poor Game 6 showing, where the team struggled from the field and beyond the arc. Their experience in Game 7 scenarios is a major advantage, and playing at TD Garden gives them a boost.

Ultimately, Game 7 will come down to execution under pressure. If Boston tightens its defense and hits perimeter shots, they’re in control. But if Philadelphia’s energy and shot creation continue, they have a real chance to complete the upset.

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