theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get up to $1000 in Bonuses for the 49ers vs Raiders, NFL Preseason

Mac Jones leads the San Francisco offense tonight at 8:00 PM EDT as the 49ers wrap up their preseason against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, with Kyle Shanahan back on the sidelines after recovering from a serious car crash last month. Las Vegas rookie Fernando Mendoza bounced back from an early pick-six against Houston, but faces his toughest test yet tonight before the regular season arrives. Use theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS to get up to $1,000 bet reset on this matchup.

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Tap “Join” and follow the prompts to create your theScore Bet account. Enter promo code GOALNEWS during registration and provide the required personal information. Deposit at least $10, then place your first qualifying wager of $10-$1,000 at odds of -500 or longer. If your qualifying bet loses, receive Bonus Bets matching your stake, up to $1,000, subject to the promotion's terms and conditions.

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theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NFL Preseason Games

The 49ers and Raiders face off in their last preseason test with mixed results on both sides. Our expert breaks down the key betting lines to watch as both teams look to gain an edge ahead of the regular season.

SF 49ers vs LV Raiders, Aug 27, 8:00 PM EDT

Allegiant Stadium's roof will close on a game that decides nothing and reveals plenty. San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan doesn't expect many starters to see the field, with the club already bracing for a grueling flight to Melbourne for a Week 1 showdown with the Rams. Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, and Christian McCaffrey will watch from the sideline in street clothes, their season opener a continent away and a world more important than this one.

The Raiders aren't rolling out the red carpet for their headliners either, but still find themselves in unfamiliar territory: favored against a legitimate playoff outfit, a novelty for a franchise that spent most of last year chasing respectability.

Las Vegas is favored on the moneyline at -170, with the over/under set at 37.5, per theScore Bet, modest numbers for a game where both depth charts read like open casting calls. This is roster theater, not playoff football: fringe players fighting for the 53rd spot while the stars save their legs for games that count.

Pick: Under 37.5. Backups rarely light up scoreboards.

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