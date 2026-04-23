theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for the 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is here, and it’s the perfect moment to take advantage of the theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS and the $1000 in bonuses it unlocks. Big names expected to go in the first round include Fernando Mendoza, Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane, and so on. From predicting the first overall pick to betting on surprise trades and breakout stars, you can get more than thrills kicking off at 8:00 PM EDT on April 23.

theScore Bet Promo Code

theScore Bonus Code Verified: 4/23/2026

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How to Use theScore Bet Promo Code

Download theScore Bet app if you’re in an eligible state. Select “Join” at the top‑right corner to start registration. Enter the promo code GOALNEWS, verify your information, and finish creating your account. Deposit at least $10 to activate the welcome bonus. Place your first bet between $10 and $1,000 on spreads, totals, props, or featured matchups with odds of –500 or greater. If your first wager loses, you’ll receive Bonus Bets equal to your stake, up to $1,000. Use Bonus Bets within seven days—they cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly.

NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA

theScore Bet Promo Code and Today's NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is tonight, and different NFL franchises will be looking to strengthen their teams. Hear from our expert on players and draft position projections and wager on the market.

NFL Draft Round One - Apr 23, 8:00 PM EDT

The 2026 NFL Draft offers deeper betting value beyond the headline names, with several secondary prospects driving sharp action. While the top pick is locked, markets from picks 2–6 remain fluid and odds-sensitive.

One key storyline is the battle at No. 2 involving Arvell Reese (-180 range) and David Bailey (+150 to +220), with the New York Jets expected to choose between them based on pass-rush upside. Ty Simpson is a long shot (+1500) but remains a speculative hedge if a surprise QB move happens.

At No. 4, the Tennessee Titans are strongly linked to Jeremiyah Love (-125), but alternatives like Bailey (+600) present value if he slides. Meanwhile, No. 5 with the New York Giants features a tight market: Sonny Styles (+200) leads, while Caleb Downs (+400) is gaining late steam.

Further down, No. 6 (Cleveland Browns) is wide open, with Carnell Tate (+300) and Spencer Fano (+300) co-favorites.

Best bet: target mid-pick volatility—odds between +150 and +400 offer the best mix of value and realistic outcomes in a draft driven by uncertainty.

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