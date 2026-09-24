Prediction Market Update 09/24: Falcons-Packers on Polymarket, Kalshi and Novig

The prediction market is seeing heavy trading around the Falcons-Packers matchup ahead of their game later today. The Packers' current stance as the market's favorite shows that not only the Week 2 results but also other events are affecting the prediction market. Beyond the headline price, other factors influencing the prediction market's trends include Atlanta's quarterback change, its 0-2 start, and Green Bay's overtime win.

Prediction Market Promo Codes on 09/24

With new traders looking for prediction market bonuses to explore the market ahead of the Falcons-Packers match, the three major prediction platforms offer up to a cumulative $2000+ prediction market bonus.

The Kalshi promo code GOAL2000 has the biggest offer of up to $2000 in bonuses after trading $25. Meanwhile, Novig promo code GOAL100 offers $25 after depositing $10. Polymarket promo code GOAL has a similar condition to Novig's: a $10 deposit to earn Polymarket's $50 bonus.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

The basic process of claiming a prediction market promo code bonus is similar across the markets. It starts with account creation, entering the promo code, verifying the account, and fulfilling the bonus requirements. The differences lie in the following:

Entering the bonus codes GOAL2000 for Kalshi GOAL for Polymarket GOAL100 for Novig

Completing the qualifying requirement Deposit $10 to claim Polymarket's $50 trading bonus Trade $25 to claim Kalshi's bonus of up to $2000 Deposit $10 to claim Novig's $25 trade credits



You can check for the credit after you meet the requirements and start trading. Also, review each platform's terms, including the age requirements and location restrictions, before committing to a bonus.

Latest Prediction Market News on 09/24

NFL prediction market Week 3 activity starts with the Falcons-Packers story as the focal point. This matchup brings together the Atlanta Falcons, who need their first win in their current 0-2 status, and the Green Bay Packers, who need an extra-time win over the New York Jets to reach their current 1-1 status.

Michael Penix Jr.'s return is the biggest variable in their upcoming match today, Thursday 24/09, at the Packers’ home at Lambeau Field. The confirmation of Penix' return comes after missing two opening games due to recovering from a 2025 ACL injury.

Ahead of the Game, What Does the Market Say?

The prediction markets are currently depicting the Green Bay Packers as the market's favorite. They trade for 71¢ on Polymarket, as opposed to the Falcons' 30¢. The matchup has generated about $602,820 in total trade volume.

Kalshi has a similar headline outcome but considerably higher trade volume at $2.64 million. This makes Kalshi one of the most active individual NFL markets ahead of the match. Kalshi currently trades the Packers at 70¢ and the Falcons at 30¢.

On Nolvig, the Packers are priced at 71% and the Falcons at 29%, reinforcing the figures from Polymarket and Kalshi. However, Nolvig does not provide a game-specific volume figure, making it impossible to compare the trading activities with those of the other prediction market platforms.

Beyond the Scoreboard: What Else Is Moving the Market?

The consistency in the prediction market figures puts the Packers at 70% and the Falcons at 30% on average. This shows that the market is responding to the same information, including the Falcons' 0-2 record and Week 2 loss. While these don't put the Packers in an untouchable position, it reinforces their dominance over the Falcons.

However, the Falcons just shared new information about a change in their offense. The quarterback is returning to the game, after his hiatus following an ACL surgery. He can be instrumental in turning their lack of wins around, especially as the Packers deal with their own injury struggles.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.