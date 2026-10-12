Prediction Market Update 10/12: Rams edge Bills on Kalshi, Polymarket and Novig

Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig currently offer $130 across the three platforms as traders assess Buffalo’s injury concerns ahead of Monday night's matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently the favorite over the Buffalo Bills on the NFL prediction market today, with their Monday matchup crossing $175,000 in volume on Kalshi. This edge shows how little headline records matter to prediction market sports betting traders.

Buffalo currently has a better record than the Rams, 3-1 to 2-2. This raises the question of whether the market is reacting to the Rams’ recent performances, the Bills’ defensive problems, or the latest injury news.

Latest Prediction Market News on 10/12

The Bills-Rams Monday matchup takes center stage in today's prediction market news. With approximately $175,000 in trade volume on Kalshi and $115,000 on Polymarket, this matchup lacks the characteristic cross-market gaps other matchups have had recently. Instead, activity is equally high across prediction markets.

The Los Angeles Rams remain the obvious favorite across the board, with Kalshi pricing them at 60¢ and Polymarket at 62¢. The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, are at 39¢ on Polymarket. Novig’s latest available spread snapshot prices Rams -3.5 at 48% and Bills +3.5 at 53%.

The news shows the market isn't simply concerned with who will win; the spreads also matter. The Buffalo staying the Rams in this prediction shows the market is watching how they take their first loss and the impact of the cluster injuries the team is dealing with.

Why are The Rams Favored Over the Bills Despite Having a Worse Record?

The Rams entered the prediction market at 2-2, with one home loss and one away loss. The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, enter at 3-1, with their first loss coming in Week 4 to the New England Patriots, 29-26. Despite the Bills’ headline numbers placing them in a stronger position over the Rams, they have a lesser price on the prediction market for their Monday matchup.

The current matchup stems from the Bills' last match, which exposed some weaknesses. Matthew Stafford leads an offence built around receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, while running back Kyren Williams adds a receiving threat. Los Angeles has shown it can move the ball effectively, although inconsistent offensive performances remain a concern.

The Injury Concerns in Both Teams

The Bills also have injury clusters that remain a concern. With defensive tackle Ed Oliver and receiver Joshua Palmer questionable, the Bills' defense remains a concern. Wide receiver DJ Moore also has a recurring shoulder injury, putting his availability in question.

Los Angeles has injury concerns too. Safety Quentin Lake is questionable with a hip issue, while Aaron Donald has been cleared to play despite missing Saturday’s practice. Donald’s availability could strengthen the Rams’ defensive front against Allen.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Kalsi, Polymarket, and Novig currently offer new traders up to $130 to explore the NFL prediction market. Claiming these NFL prediction market promo code bonuses is straightforward; you simply have to follow the steps below:

Sign up on your favorite prediction market platform Enter the prediction market bonus promo code during sign-up. Missing this step can make you miss the bonus Kalshi promo code GOAL55: Trade $25 and get $55 Polymarket promo code GOAL: Offers $25 trade credits Novig promo code GOAL100: Get $50 trade credits Complete the required platform verification Deposit at least $10 to Polymarket and Novig’s prediction market bonuses Trade $25 to claim Kalshi’s prediction market bonus Check for the bonus in your credit section

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.