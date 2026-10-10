Prediction Market Update 10/11: Eagles-Jaguars puts London market in focus on Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig

Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket offer new traders a $130 cumulative bonus as the prediction market zooms in on the London market ahead of the Eagles-Jaguars Sunday matchup.

The Jacksonville Jaguars remain the prediction market sports trading favorite ahead of their London matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. This matchup is one of the NFL’s most closely watched on the prediction market, as Philadelphia's injury situation and unusual travel schedule add to the uncertainty.

Latest Prediction Market News on 10/11

The Eagles-Jaguars game is making an impressive run on the prediction market today, with about $1.13 million in trade volume on Kalshi and $187,000 on Polymarket. Kalshi currently prices Jacksonville at around 76–77¢ and Philadelphia near 24¢. The game is set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 11, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The market angle isn't limited to whether Jacksonville is favored. The market's reaction to Philadelphia personnel concerns also matters.

Jacksonville's Market Lead Meets Philadelphia's Injury Questions

Jacksonville and Philadelphia meet with a 2-1 and 2-2 record, respectively. After two straight losses to the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia's response in the current matchup will be key to market movement.

The Eagles' injury report also adds another layer. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed Thursday's practice with hamstring injuries, while center Drew Kendall was also sidelined with a knee issue. Tight end Dallas Goedert, who missed the previous two games, said he expected to return after limited participation. Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell fully participated Thursday after being limited earlier in the week.

Travel is another variable. Reuters reported that Philadelphia planned to leave for London on Friday and return immediately after Sunday's game, aiming to keep the trip as short as possible. This approach means the team will cover more than 7,000 air miles in a tight window, raising questions about how the schedule could affect preparation and recovery.

Essentially, the market has a lot to weigh, including injury news, the possibility of jet lag, and a team that has suffered setbacks in its past two games.

Eagles-Jaguars Shows Why Prediction Market Volume is Not the Same as Consensus

Kalshi currently reports a volume that is substantially higher than Polymarket's current matchup total. That difference suggests more reported activity on Kalshi's listed market, but it doesn't automatically mean the platform has a more accurate forecast or better liquidity at every price.

Volume measures trading activity over a specified market or set of contracts. Liquidity, by contrast, concerns how much traders can buy or sell near the displayed price without moving it substantially. To assess liquidity, traders need to inspect available orders and the gap between buying and selling prices, rather than relying on volume alone.

Jacksonville's market lead is clear on the current Kalshi board. Next developments to monitor include Philadelphia's final injury designations, the confirmed game-day lineup, and any meaningful movement in prices or available liquidity before kickoff.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

There is up to $2,075 in prediction market promo code bonuses for grabs across Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket. To claim these bonuses, you need the promo codes. They are for new players only and can only be claimed during registration.

Even with platform differences, claiming prediction market promo code bonuses is straightforward. Simply register on your preferred platform, enter the promo code during registration, verify your account, and make the required deposit.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.