Prediction Market Update 10/10: Alabama-Georgia Tests College Football Contenders on Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig

Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig offer $130 in welcome bonuses ahead of the Alabama-Georgia matchup between two undefeated teams.

College football takes center stage on Saturday as Alabama hosts Georgia in a clash between two undefeated SEC contenders. Prediction markets are close to even, giving traders a chance to assess how the result could reshape the national championship picture. Texas-Oklahoma adds another major rivalry to a busy slate.

Latest Prediction Market News on 10/10

The Alabama-Georgia college football matchup is the headline news on prediction markets today. Kalshi currently reports a trade volume for the matchup, pricing Alabama at 52¢ and Georgia at 49¢. Polymarket has a lower trade volume at around $9,200, while pricing Alabama at 53¢ and Georgia at 47.5¢.

The Texas-Oklahoma market is another one to watch today. Polymarket prices Texas at 76¢ to win outright, while its spread market puts Texas at 52¢ to cover -7.5 points. The points show something: traders can favor a team to win without expecting a walkover.

Alabama-Georgia: Can one game reshape the championship market?

Saturday’s Alabama-Georgia matchup is more than just a day’s game. It can shape prediction market traders’ view of each team’s chances of reaching the playoff and winning the national title. This matters even more because both teams have recent College Football Playoff championship history.

Kalshi and Polymarket both price Alabama’s Crimson Tide to win at 52¢ and 53¢, respectively. However, the price also suggests the market lacks overwhelming confidence in the team’s win.

However, it becomes even more interesting when the market shows that a team being favored to win a particular game doesn’t automatically transform them into the favorite championship contender. Instead, championship contracts account for the remaining schedule, possible playoff opponents and the risk of future injuries or defeats.

The team's recent history also shapes the prediction market’s evaluation. Georgia beat Alabama 28-7 in December 2025, but Alabama won the September 2025 meeting 24-21. So, as both teams keep changing and the injury picture also contributes to the dynamics, the question of whether the market already accounts for all possible news remains.

Texas-Oklahoma adds another test for market expectations.

Unlike the close gap Alabama-Georgia matchup, Texas-Oklahoma shows another side of the market. Polymarket prices Texas at 76¢ to win outright, while the Texas -7.5 spread contract sits at 52¢. The gap suggests the market can favour Texas to win but remain uncertain whether the Longhorns will win by eight or more points. Therefore, traders should keep comparing outright winner, spread, and total-points contracts rather than treating them as interchangeable predictions.

The key question after Saturday's games is whether results confirm existing expectations or force traders to reconsider them. A narrow win may settle a game contract, but it may not substantially boost a team's championship price. An upset, by contrast, could change both teams' perceived playoff path.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Kalshi, Polymarket and Novig offer prediction market promo code bonuses for new traders. There are different rules for claiming them across various platforms, but they all follow a similar format, as shown below:

Create an account on your preferred market platform. Enter the applicable promo code: Kalshi promo code: GOAL55 Polymarket promo code: GOAL Novig promo code: GOAL100 Verify your account and meet any stated eligibility requirements. Complete the qualifying action required by the offer, such as depositing $10 to qualify for Polymarket or Novig’s prediction market bonus. Review the terms to understand how promotional credits work and when they expire.

Kalshi offers $55 to new players, while Polymarket gives a $25 trade bonus and Novig gives $50 in trade credits.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly. All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.