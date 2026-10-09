Prediction Market Update 10/09: NFL regulation fight hits the market as Traders Prepare For Week 5 on Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig

Up to $2,075 in advertised welcome offers across Kalshi, Polymarket and Novig as NFL regulation news meets a busy Week 5 trading slate.

Market rules are changing, and the NFL isn't ready to give prediction markets space they haven’t fought for. The NFL's push for greater regulatory clarity gets tabled in the Supreme Court. Traders face the challenge of separating long-term industry risk from immediate changes in team and player expectations. Undeterred by the regulatory fight, the NFL's prediction market moves forward today with several games that could shape the weekend's market expectations.

Latest Prediction Market News on 10/09

The NFL has backed New Jersey officials' request for the US Supreme Court to review who should regulate sports-related prediction market contracts. The league argues that federal oversight may lack the resources and safeguards needed to protect consumers and game integrity.

Meanwhile, prediction market sports trading activities continue into the NFL Week 5 championship journey. The Seattle Seahawks are currently predicted to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in their upcoming Sunday matchup. Novig’s latest data, published October 4, shows a recorded trade volume of $157.8 million, reflecting the activity in the NFL prediction market today.

How the NFL's Supreme Court push could affect prediction markets

After a September 25 ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals that allowed Ohio and Tennessee to regulate Kalshi's event contracts under their gambling laws, the NFL has supported New Jersey's request for Supreme Court review. The motion was filed on October 8 and is expected to conclude by December 2026 at the earliest, with November 9, 2026, as Kalshi’s deadline to respond to New Jersey’s petitions on sports betting and gambling jurisdictions.

The league wants stronger safeguards. These include protections against insider trading, restrictions on contracts susceptible to manipulation and a minimum trading age of 21. However, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission says the NFL declined an agreement that would have enabled closer cooperation on market integrity. As a result, the motion has deepened a split among federal appellate courts. Kalshi, on the other hand, maintains that the different state laws make nationwide operations harder.

Traders are at the center of these tussles. So, prediction market traders must closely monitor the market. They need to check developments that affect platform availability, contract rules or the range of markets offered in individual states. However, the filing does not change the settlement terms of existing contracts.

What NFL traders should watch this weekend

Beyond the lawsuits, traders still need to watch the market, as it reflects dynamics that go beyond a team’s record. San Francisco’s 49ers enter Week 5 unbeaten at 4-0, while the Seattle Seahawks are 3-1. However, Kalshi's market currently favors the Seahawks at around 60¢. So, the 49ers' perfect start isn't convincing enough for the market to trust them to win.

The current market positioning, however, doesn't give any team a clear edge yet. Instead, traders need to watch out for:

Injury reports : Confirmed absences can change game expectations and individual player markets.

: Confirmed absences can change game expectations and individual player markets. Price movement : A sharp move following team news may signal a change in expectations, but it is not proof that the market has overreacted.

: A sharp move following team news may signal a change in expectations, but it is not proof that the market has overreacted. Championship markets: Sunday results could shift longer-term expectations, particularly if a leading contender suffers an unexpected defeat.

The reason is simple: even small changes to the above can have a major impact on the market at any time.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Claiming a Prediction Market bonus involves three things:

Sign up on your preferred prediction market platform Input the prediction market promo code in the appropriate place during sign-up Complete required verification and bonus requirements

New traders can claim up to $2,075 from Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig with the right promo codes, as outlined below:

Each platform has different regulations, including location and age restrictions, so verify them before starting.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.