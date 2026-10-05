Prediction Market Update 10/05: NFL championship futures top $200M

NFL futures market has grossed over $200M in cumulative trade volume, making now a great time for new traders. Further incentivizing new traders is the cumulative $2,075 offer from Novig, Polymarket, and Kalshi for exploring prediction market sports trading.

The NFL championship becomes one of the top movers on the prediction market futures board. With over $200M traded so far on Kalshi and Polymarket, the season started interestingly. The market continues to absorb information and shift dynamics as Week 4 reshapes the title race.

Latest Prediction Market News on 10/05

The 2027 NFL Championship futures prediction market is making waves, generating over $200 million on both Kalshi and Polymarket. Leading the market in trade volume, Kalshi has recorded over $153.4 million across 32 contracts. Polymarket follows with about one-third of Kalshi’s volume at roughly $63 million in the corresponding market. Novig keeps its data on this same trade volume confidential and proprietary.

The Buffalo Bills currently lead the combined market at about 13%, followed by the Los Angeles Rams at 12%, San Francisco 49ers at roughly 9%, Baltimore Ravens at 8% and Kansas City Chiefs at about 8%.

NFL championship futures become a $200M prediction-market battleground

The NFL futures prediction market size has become imperative for traders heading into the new week. Unlike a weekly game market, the futures market moves in tandem with every new piece of information, including injuries, new game results, and roster development. A team’s place can change, even when they are not actively playing.

The Buffalo Bills clearly illustrate the market’s move. After entering Week 4 undefeated at 3-0, they now lead the market at 12.5% on Kalshi and 14% on Polymarket. The LA Rams closely follow behind them, standing at t 11.5% on Kalshi and 12% on Polymarket. They've been down only one point in seven days.

This shows that the NFL futures prediction market is not a sprint but a marathon. Traders are watching the market, with less focus on who wins or loses individual games. Instead, they reassess how each result changes the path to Super Bowl LXI, as months of games and new information can still move the market.

Kalshi and Polymarket’s NFL Futures Prediction: The Convergence and Divergence

Beyond trade volume, the NFL futures prediction market is worth a closer look. While they align at the top, a glance further down shows differences, as can be seen in the table below:

Team Kalshi Polymarket US Buffalo Bills 13¢ 14¢ LA Rams 12¢ 12¢ San Francisco 49ers 10¢ 8.8¢ Baltimore Ravens 9¢ 7.8¢ Kansas City Chiefs 8¢ 8.6¢

The pricing differences for these markets may seem inconsequential. However, they reveal a greater lesson: a trader should not treat one platform as the universal NFL consensus. Instead, comparing values can show where traders align and where divergences may occur.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Claiming a prediction market promo code is straightforward. You simply need to sign up with the prediction market through the official website or app. Then, you will verify your account.

You need to enter your prediction market promo code during sign-up. Complete the prediction market bonus requirement. Then, you can access the promo in your trading account.

Current offers on Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket include:

Each platform also has different terms and conditions for eligibility, trading requirements, and expiration. Therefore, check the terms before committing to a prediction market bonus.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.