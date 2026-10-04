Prediction Market Update 10/04: Brock Purdy closes gap in NFL MVP market on Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig

The NFL MVP market is seeing a lot of activity after Week 3, making it one of the best prediction market explorations currently. You can access up to $2075 from Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket to check out the NFL prediction market today.

The NFL MVP market is changing quickly following an eventful Week 3. Brock Purdy’s four-touchdown performance and San-Francisco’s 3-0 win have drastically improved Purdy’s odds. Rising from 4% in the preseason to 7% after Week 1, Purdy made it to 12% before Week 3 and is currently at 19% on Kalshi and Polymarket.

Latest Prediction Market News on 10/04

NFL MVP prediction market has generated over $1.15 million in volume on Polymarket, with Josh Allan at the forefront, followed closely by Brock Purdy. Prices for the leading players are similar on Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig, as shown in the table below:

Candidate Team Kalshi Polymarket Novig Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 25¢ 26¢ 27.8% Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 19¢ 16¢ 16.7% - 19.0% Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 11¢ 13¢ 14.3% Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 8¢ 10¢ 11.1% - 11.8% Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 8¢ 7¢ 10.5%

Kalshi currently has the largest trading volume for the NFL MVP prediction market at approximately $25.9 million on October 2. Novig, however, keeps proprietary information on the NFL MVP prediction market's specific volume.

Brock Purdy's 3-0 start is changing the MVP market

Brock Purdy’s move and positioning in the current NFL MVP prediction market is built on both production and results. The 49ers quarterback started early and built a solid profile. He has completed 60 of 83 passes for 789 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception in three games, giving him a 133.1 passer rating.

Beyond his individual performance, Purdy’s team has also maintained a winning record, encouraging his acceleration. The San Francisco’s 49ers still stand undefeated, having won all three games so far. These wins include Week 3’s 36-30 victory over Arizona, in which Purdy threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

The prediction market is focused on the 49ers-Denver Week 4 matchup, happening on Sunday. With the Broncos entering at 2-1, Purdy’s team will face a team that has won two of its first three games as they play at home. So, the next matchup becomes another data point that can give traders new information on Purdy’s positioning on the NFL MVP board.

Allen Still Leads, but the MVP Market is Getting More Crowded

Beyond Purdy’s positioning on the NFL MVP prediction market list, Josh Allen’s position also remains notable. While Allen remains at the top, leading Purdy with 9%, his market price slipped after Week 3 despite his team remaining unbeaten at 3-0. This shows how much individual market price depends on a player's performance, as Allen scoring two rushdowns without throwing a touchdown pass may have contributed to the slip.

With 14 regular-season games remaining, the MVP market still has so much time to change. However, the early season has shown how Purdy transformed from a preseason long shot to Allen’s clearest challenger on the NFL MVP prediction market sports trading boards.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Polymarket, Novig, and Kalshi all offer up to $2075 in cumulative prediction market bonuses that new traders can use to explore the NFL MVP prediction market. The prediction market promo codes differ across platforms, as follows:

Kalshi promo code GOAL2000 enables players to get up to $2,000 bonus value

Polymarket promo code GOAL offers $25 after a qualifying deposit of $10

Novig promo code GOAL100 issues a cumulative $50 in trade credits of five $10 credits each, with a qualifying $10 deposit.

To claim either prediction market promo bonus, you need to sign up on their platform. Then enter the prediction market promo code during registration, verify your account, and make the qualifying deposit. You should also check the terms and conditions for each bonus on each platform.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.