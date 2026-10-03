Prediction Market Update 10/03: Chiefs-Raiders exposes huge trading gap across Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig

Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket’s cumulative bonus climbs up to $2,075 for new traders to explore the prediction market today as the Chiefs-Raiders Week 4 matchup continues to draw different levels of activity across prediction markets.

The Chiefs-Raiders Week 4 activity on prediction markets is becoming interesting. It's a high-profile match that commands market attention. Therefore, it is not surprising that Kalshi currently shows over $1.5 million in volume for the trade. However, the stark contrast with Polymarket’s trade volume of less than $70,000 is worth discussing in prediction market sports trading.

Latest Prediction Market News on 10/03

The prediction market is bustling with activity as two undefeated teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, are set to meet at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday, October 4, 2026. This AFC West Clash is one of the prediction market weekend news stories, as both teams enter the matchup undefeated at 3-0.

The match has garnered significant attention on Kalshi, with a trade volume of $1.506 million. Polymarket, by contrast, shows $66,750 in volume, less than 5% of Kalshi’s trade volume. However, their trading price remains close on both platforms, with Kalshi placing Chiefs at 64% and the Raiders at 36%. Polymarket’s price for Kansas City is 66¢ and Las Vegas 35¢.

Chiefs-Raiders Becomes Kalshi's NFL Volume Leader

The Chiefs-Raiders matchup on Kalshi and Polymarket shows the distinction between market price and trade volume. While prices on both platforms remain similar, Kalshi’s trading volume is roughly 22 times Polymarket’s.

This shows that a huge trading-volume gap does not mean traders on either platform have drastically different opinions on the prediction market. In fact, both markets show a similar high probability of Kansas City’s win.

Instead, a major takeaway for a prediction market trader from this trajectory is that prediction market activity is not driven by trading alone. Structural, regulatory, and demographic differences play a major role in how the market moves. Also, traders need to look beyond headline prices, as two platforms can show the same probability but different trading activity and conditions.

Beyond The Platform Gap: How Quarterback Uncertainty Influences Trading Activities

The matchup itself offers plenty to monitor beyond platform volume differences. While the matchup is a meeting of two undefeated teams, the pricing on both Kalshi and Polymarket shows that the market’s prediction is in Kansas City’s favour.

Patrick Mahomes practiced Thursday fully despite being listed with a knee issue. However, Kansas City's Josh Simmons missed a second straight day because of a back issue. The Raiders have also largely maintained a clean injury picture. Running back Ashton Jeanty, listed with an ankle issue, practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday.

With relatively limited uncertainty, all eyes remain on the match as the NFL prediction market reacts to every change and news.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

You can sign up for Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket to get up to $2075 in prediction market bonuses. You simply have to complete verification after sign-up, make a qualifying deposit, and follow each platform’s promotion terms, as shown below:

Novig’s $50 trade credits began on October 1, and only new traders who have not previously traded on the platform are eligible. The platform also issues it as five $10 trade credits that are not withdrawable and are subject to the platform’s promotion terms.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.