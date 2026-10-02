Prediction Market Update 10/02: Kalshi ends volume rewards as NFL trading surges

Kalshi continues to offer up to $2000 to new traders while moving to end its volume rewards sooner than expected. New players can still earn up to a cumulative $2,075 across major prediction markets on Kalshi, Novig and Polymarket.

Kalshi is proposing to end its volume incentive program that pays active traders a proportional share of a designated reward pool based on their executed trading volume. The information is not new; the timing is. All hands are on deck to know what this means for prediction market traders, especially as NFL markets continue to surge into the millions.

Latest Prediction Market News on 10/02

Kalshi, one of the major prediction market platforms, has filed with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to end its volume trading program. The platform originally scheduled the program to run till October 1, 2027. However, an adjustment filed on September 28, 2026 may lead to an earlier termination on October 13, 2026.

Industry analysts point to reasons such as CFTC Scrutiny over fictitious trading volume and traders possibly using the incentive program as part of the reasons Kalshi filed for its discontinuance. The adjustment filing is currently under a 10-day CFTC review, with all hands on deck for the outcome on October 8, 2026.

Kalshi is Ending Volume Incentive Reward as NFL Trading Accelerates

Timing remains one of the most important factors in Kalshi’s proposed discontinuation of the Volume Incentive Program. This news comes as the NFL prediction market continues to accelerate, with Kalshi's September volume at $52.98 billion by September 29. Therefore, the early termination remains particularly relevant to traders who have factored platform rewards into their trading.

The proposed reward termination has also brought the relationship between volume and liquidity into perspective. A high-volume market shows that a large amount has traded hands. It does not necessarily show how much liquidity is available at each price or how easily a position can be entered or exited.

These differences matter in prediction market sports trading. Lineup announcements, injuries, and other breaking news can quickly move the market and drive rapid price changes.

What changes when volume is no longer directly rewarded?

The Volume Incentive Program ending does not mean Kalshi is totally abandoning liquidity incentives altogether. Instead, separate incentive programs outside the filing remain for consideration. So, traders need to stop treating market volume as the only quality measure and focus on other factors like the underlying order book, spreads, and available liquidity.

Those differences matter across NFL markets. For instance, Kalshi's Chiefs-Raiders contract has already surpassed $1.5 million in volume. The platform currently has Kansas City at around 64%-65% and Las Vegas around 36%.

The next few weeks will show whether trading activity shifts to other incentives or whether the composition of volume changes.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket all offer prediction market promo code bonuses. Kalshi prediction market promo code GOAL2000 offers up to $2,000, while Novig promo code GOAL100 offers $50 and Polymarket promo code GOAL gives a $25 bonus.

To access a prediction market bonus, sign up with the selected platform, enter the promo code in the provided field during registration, and verify your account. However, there are two major differences. They are:

Each platform has a different promo code that you must enter during registration GOALMAX for Kalshi GOAL for Polymarket GOAL100 for Novig.

These platforms have requirements to access the prediction market promo code bonus. For instance, you must deposit at least $10 in your trading account to access Polymarket and Novig’s prediction market bonuses.

Prediction market promo code legality varies from state to state. Therefore, check the terms and conditions associated with the bonus beforehand.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.