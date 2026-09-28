Prediction Market Update 09/28: Eagles-Bears market moves after Caleb Williams injury

Kalshi, Novis, and Polymarket offer a cumulative $2,075 bonus to new traders exploring the NFL market as Williams’ injury shapes the Monday market.

Monday night’s Eagles-Bears prediction market has shifted after Caleb Williams was ruled out due to injury concerns. Philadelphia Eagles are now priced around 64% to win, and the Chicago Bears around 36%, across major prediction markets following veteran Case Keenum being named the Bears’ starter for the match.

Prediction Market Promo Codes on 09/28

Traders can now use the prediction market bonuses from Kalshi, Polymarket and Novig to explore the Monday market. Current offers include Kalshi promo code GOAL2000, Polymarket promo code GOAL, and Novig promo code GOAL100. Each bonus has eligibility requirements and different ways to access it.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Claiming a prediction market promo code from Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig is straightforward. Although there are a couple of differences, the process remains the same:

Sign up on your chosen prediction market through their official platforms Enter the prediction market bonus promo code in the designated space during sign-up GOAL2000 for Kalshi GOAL for Polymarket GOAL100 for Novig Complete required verification Deposit the qualifying amount $10 for Polymarket $10 for Novig Complete the required trade of $25 for Kalshi Check to confirm that your bonus has been credited

Polymarket offers a $50 trading bonus, Kalshi offers up to $2000, and Novig offers $25 trade credits.

Latest Prediction Market News on 09/28

ESPN reports that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is set to miss Monday night’s Eagles-Bears Game after sustaining a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Following the doctor’s estimate of a three- to four-week recovery time, he has been ruled out of Monday night's Week 3 game.

As a result, Tyson Bagent has been listed as a backup quarterback, though he is still recovering from a concussion. The veteran third-string quarterback is also prepared to step in if Bagent is not eventually cleared for the game.

Caleb Williams Injury Moves Eagles-Bears Market

The Eagles-Bears market has become a clear example of how quickly prediction markets can incorporate breaking NFL news.

Major prediction markets currently price around 64% and Chicago around 36% for their Week 3 Monday match. This follows the Bears confirming that Case Keenum will start, despite their backup, Bagent, clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

The uncertainty around their quarterback situation matters as Chicago enters the game at 1-1 after scoring 59 points in Week 1, then managing only three against Minnesota. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 2-0, though both wins have been decided by 4 points or fewer.

The prediction market currently puts Chicago at about 36%, with Kalshi pricing at 36.5¢, Polymarket US at 36.75¢, and Polymarket at 35.5¢. This is imperative, as earlier market data had Philadelphia and Chicago around 63¢ each, before the full extent of Williams' absence was known. The subsequent change shows one thing: the market is pricing Chicago’s output around the possibility of a quarterback who has not played in the NFL since 2023 making a clean comeback.

One Injury is Moving More Than One Market

The effect of Williams’s hamstring injury is not limited to the Monday night market; Chicago’s playoff market dropped immediately after his injury to 24¢ from 61¢ on Kalshi. However, it recovered to 47¢ the following Monday. William’s 4,000-plus passing-yard contract also fell from roughly 55% to 1% after the injury, and his 3,500-yard market also suffered a major decline.

Overall, William’s injury tells a clear story. A player’s status can affect them individually, their team, and even the matchup. Traders have their fingers crossed to see whether the veteran quarterback can challenge the market’s current assessment, while also waiting to see how Philadelphia’s Monday night performance feeds into their increasingly important market season.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.