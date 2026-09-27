Prediction Market Update 09/27: Where Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig NFL Traders Are Concentrating on Sunday

Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig offer a cumulative $2,075 new-trader bonus alongside a full NFL Sunday board, with various matchups attracting significant attention.

After the first two weeks of the season, the NFL prediction market has started taking shape, showing how traders are separating early records from individual matchup dynamics. NFL prediction market today features various matchups receiving individual attention, including Bengals-Steelers, Jets-Lions, and Seahawks-Commanders.

Prediction Market Promo Codes on 09/27

Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig offer up to $2,075 to new traders to explore the NFL Sunday prediction market. The Kalshi promo code GOAL2000 offers up to $ 2,000 to traders who claim it with a $25 trade. Also, the Polymarket promo code GOAL gives $50 with a qualifying deposit of $10. The Novig promo code GOAL100 also offers new traders $25 after making a $10 deposit.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Claiming the $2,075 prediction market bonus discussed above is straightforward. Eligible users simply need to create an account on the platform, enter the promo code during registration, complete verification, and satisfy the platform’s bonus requirements to get credited. The differences lie mainly in the prediction market promo code and qualifying requirements, which are listed as follows:

Kalshi: Use GOAL2000 and trade $25.

Polymarket: Use GOAL with a qualifying $10 deposit.

Novig: Use GOAL100 with a qualifying $10 deposit.

You can check the credited bonus in your account afterward. Also, check the terms and conditions, including location-specific ones, before committing to a bonus.

Latest Prediction Market News on 09/27

The prediction market is buzzing today, with the focus on the NFL board, where several games have seen incredible trade volume. Trades like Bengals-Steelers, Jets-Lions, and Seahawks-Commanders are grossing around a quarter of a million dollars each on Polymarket. However, market prices still reveal how confident bettors are in each team, despite the games’ similar trade volumes.

Bengals-Steelers Keeps a Two-Sided Market

The Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup is one of the prediction market’s attention-grabbing games today, and it has already crossed $249,000 in trading volume on Polymarket. With a current price of 63¢ for the Bengals versus 38¢ for the Steelers, market confidence is clear. The gap is expected, given that the Bengals are in the Top 10 and the Steelers are still finding their feet after an uneven start.

However, the spread market is considerably tighter, with Bengals -3.5 at 49¢ and Steelers +3.5 at 52¢. This suggests prediction market traders are not currently treating this as a runaway match. The key factors affecting this spread include Burrow’s injury status, which may reduce the Bengals' offensive ceiling.

Jets-Lions and Seahawks-Commanders Draw Similar Attention

Similarly, the NFL Jets-Lions market has accumulated over $288,000 trade volume on Polymarket. The two teams enter Detroit Ford Field with a 1-1 record but are priced widely apart. The New York Jets are currently priced at 73¢ and the Detroit Lions at 28¢. One key issue is the Lions' need to fix their defense, which has struggled since early this season. The Jets, however, have a strong offense featuring Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

The Seattle-Washington match is also closely behind, with roughly $254,000 in trade volume. Polymarket currently prices the Seattle Seahawks at 76¢ against 25¢ for the Washington Commanders. This shows how early-season records influence prediction-market prices but don't ultimately decide them.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.