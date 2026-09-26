Prediction Market Update 09/26: College Football's Biggest Tests Hit Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig

Polymarket, Kalshi, and Nolvig offer traders over $2,000 as college football’s Week 4 brings Texas-Tennessee and Oregon-USC into focus.

College football is also making waves on the prediction market today, with the unbeaten teams Texas and Tennessee entering their Saturday matchup, and USC and Oregon entering the market with a wide gap and different stakes.

Prediction Market Promo Codes on 09/26

Kalshi, Nolvig, and Polymarket offer up to $2,075 in combined prediction market bonuses for new traders. Kalshi promo code GOAL2000 offers up to $2,000, while Polymarket promo code GOAL offers $50, and Novig promo code GOAL100 offers $25. Each prediction market bonus has different qualifications, including a $10 minimum on Polymarket and Novig, while Kalshi requires a $25 trade.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Claiming a prediction market promo code bonus is straightforward and similar across the board. The steps are the same, but with minor differences:

Log on to the official website of Polymarket, Kalshi, or Novig Sign up with your email and other required information Input the prediction market promo code into the appropriate space during sign-up GOAL2000 for Kalshi GOAL for Polymarket GOAL100 for Novig Verify your account if required Complete the prediction market bonus requirements

You will get the bonus credited to your account after you complete the requirements.

Latest Prediction Market News on 09/26

College football gives prediction markets a full board of several high-profile games to price. The first news drawing attention to college football on the prediction market today is the two unbeaten teams, Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers, entering Neyland Stadium in Knoxville at 3 - 0 each for their Saturday matchup.

Also drawing attention is the USC Trojans hosting Oregon Ducks in a Big Ten matchup. The Trojans aim to prove themselves as a true title contender, and the Ducks look forward to bouncing back from their earlier upset loss at Oklahoma State.

Texas-Tennessee Tests a Close Market

The college football prediction market is beside itself today as undefeated teams meet in a Southeastern Conference (SEC) opener. With Texas’ dramatic comeback against Ohio State and Tennessee’s unbeaten record, the matchup has stayed close despite heavy fluctuations.

Polymarket currently prices Texas at 64¢ and Tennessee at 37¢ with about $45,000 trade volume. This is similar to Kalsi’s price with the Longhorns at 67¢ and the Volunteers at 34¢. Polymarket’s spread market is even tighter, with Texas Longhorns -4.5 at 50¢ and Tennessee Volunteers +4.5 at 51¢.

The current spread shows the market is watching not just the numbers, but also the overall positioning and context of both teams. For instance, traders are watching Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who, despite beating Ohio State earlier in September, completed only half his passes against UTSA last week.

Oregon-USC Shows a Different Market Shape

The Oregon-USC matchup shows a sharper contrast to the Texas-Tennessee market spread. With the Oregon Ducks at 76¢ and USC Trojans at 24¢, the game has accumulated about $42,000 on Polymarket. Kalshi offers a slightly closer market price, with the Ducks at 60% and the Trojans at 40%, and has traded about $188,000. This not only shows possible trade-price differences across markets, but also where most trading is currently happening.

More interestingly, a 2-1 Oregon Ducks currently lead a 4-0 USC Trojans on both markets. The current market moves show how undefeated records, previous results, and even market expectations affect the overall prediction market trading.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.