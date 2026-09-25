Prediction Market Update 09/25: NFL Week 2 Rankings on Polymarket, Kalshi and Novig

Many NFL teams are currently going through a price reassessment on the prediction market today, following two weeks of results. Beyond the scoreboard, this shift shows that what determines a team's place on the prediction market is not limited to match results. Instead, performance, injuries, and even result quality feed into the wider market positioning.

Prediction Market Promo Codes on 09/25

The three featured prediction markets offer new players a combined $2,075 prediction market bonus to explore the market following the two-week dynamics change. The Kalshi promo code GOAL2000 offers $2,000 to players, with a $25 trade requirement. You can also claim the Polymarket promo code GOAL of $50 with a $10 deposit, while the Novig promo code GOAL100 offers $25 in trade credits with a qualifying $10 deposit.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

To claim a prediction market promo code bonus, the process is similar across the board. While there are differences, the process is similar and as follows:

Log on to the official Polymarket, Novig, or Kalshi website or through their app Sign up to open an account, providing required information Enter the prediction market promo code in the designated space while opening the account GOAL2000 for Kalshi GOAL for Polymarket GOAL100 for Novig Complete the required account verification Complete the prediction market bonus requirement Check your account for the credited bonus

Latest Prediction Market News on 09/25

Week 2 has become an important factor in NFL teams' positioning on the prediction market. Kalshi's latest power ranking combines 65% live prediction-market prices with 35% schedule-adjusted on-field performance. This means the ranking captures what players are doing now and what prediction-market traders expect from them in the coming days.

Many 2-0 teams, including the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco's 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals, currently top Kalshi's Power rankings. However, 2-0 isn't the main focus, as teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings couldn't make it above the 1-1 LA Rams on the list. So the focus isn't on their score, but on how they got there and what affected their ranking.

Rams and Patriots Turn Strong Results Into Market Movement

The Los Angeles Rams moved up five places to No. 6, turning the tide after their Week 1 loss to San Francisco with a 28-6 win over the New York Giants. Matthew Stafford's four touchdowns and Davante Adams' 195 receiving yards helped the Rams secure a stronger data point. As such, the Rams' Kalshi playoff price now sits at 74%.

Similarly, the New England Patriots jumped six places to No. 10 after defeating Pittsburgh 20-3. Their on-field score of 74.7% is well above the 62% playoff price. This positioning shows the market distinguishing between recent performance and long-term considerations.

The Giants Show Why a Winning Record Is Not Enough

The New York Giants' ranking shows that a win is not enough to place a team high on the power ranking. Dropping 11 places to No. 24 despite entering Week 3 at 1 - 1. After a 28-6 loss to the LA Rams and quarterback Jaxson Dart's early exit, the cumulative on-field and scoring situation currently puts their playoff price at 18%.

Minnesota offers the reverse example. The Vikings are 2-0 and rank No. 9, but their 93.6 on-field score sits well above their 62% playoff price. That gap shows how prediction markets treat an unbeaten record as only part of the information, not the whole story.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change. Please trade responsibly.