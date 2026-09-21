Prediction Market Update 09/21: Giants-Rams and Thibodeaux on Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the New York Giants today, September 21, 2026. This matchup, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is showing prediction market traders that not all similar scores have similar effects. The Giants enter the arena at 1-0, while the Rams enter at 0-1 after a 27-7 loss to San Francisco's 49ers. However, the Rams remain the 7.5 favorite.

Prediction Market Promo Codes on 09/21

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Latest Prediction Market News on 09/21

Giants-Rams gives the prediction market a Monday to look forward to, where 0-1 does not hold the same value as 1-0. Although the New York Giants' Week 1 victory has improved its position, Los Angeles still trades at a high price on all three platforms. Meanwhile, a separate Kayvon Thibodeaux market has also moved sharply since the Giants' win.

Giants-Rams: The Difference Between 0-1 and 1-0

Week 1 started interestingly for both the Giants and the Rams; the former opened the season with a 28-20 victory over Dallas. The latter, meanwhile, fell 27-7 to San Francisco. Despite this, the prediction market numbers tell a different story.

Polymarket currently prices the Rams at 74¢ and the Giants at 27¢, with total trade volume of $178,210. Kalshi is currently doing about $659,307 in volume, but the spread is similar: Giants at 26% while the Rams stand at 74%. On Novig, the prediction market traders have committed about $165,590 across 107 markets, with the Rams holding 75% and the Giants 26%.

This consistency shows the same thing, despite the difference in trade volume: the Week 1 result was not enough to erase the broader expectations built into the market before the season.

Thibodeaux Trade Market Reacts to Giants' Win

The Giants' Week 1 win affected the prediction market beyond the team as a whole. Instead, it has spilled over to a different prediction scene. Kayvon Thibodeaux's trade price fell to 23% on Kalshi, down from 31% at the beginning of August.

Thibodeaux played 27 snaps against Dallas but produced three pressures and a quarterback hit. His performance in the match, alongside the team's overall dynamics, has given the market reason to reassess earlier trade speculation about Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux's market movement isn't based solely on who wins a game, but on whether the Giants trade him by December. So, today's prediction market shows how quickly an on-field market can feed into a player-movement market.

This is similar to how the roster strength is currently feeding the general prediction market. Rams receiver Puka Nacua missed Friday's and Saturday's practices and is therefore listed as questionable, like Giants' Deonte Banks. Myles Garret is also on an injury reserve after knee surgery following Week 1

The market tells the same broad story: prediction markets continuously absorb new information and move accordingly.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.