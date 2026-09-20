Prediction Market Update 09/20: When Week 1 Results Aren’t Enough on Polymarket, Kalshi and Novig

The 2026 NFL season is already producing interesting patterns in sports prediction markets. Prediction markets today show that winning the opening week is not an automatic ticket to a higher price on Polymarket, Kalshi, or Novig. Instead, the market shows traders weighing injuries, quarterback situations, home-field advantage, and longer-term expectations, along with results, when making decisions.

Prediction Market Promo Codes on 9/20

Polymarket currently has a $50 bonus for new traders, while Kalshi and Novig both offer $25 each. To claim Polymarket and Novig’s bonus, enter GOAL or GOAL100 respectively when you sign up and deposit $10. Kalshi, on the other hand, requires a $25 trade to access the bonus, along with entering the GOALMAX.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

To claim the prediction market promo code bonus, you simply have to follow the steps below:

Sign up on Polymarket, Kalshi, or Novig with the required information Enter your promo code during sign-up: GOALMAX for Kalshi GOAL for Polymarket GOAL100 for Novig Complete the required account verification Deposit $10 into your Polymarket or Novig account, and trade $25 on Kalshi Check your account for the applicable bonus and continue trading.

Confirm the other terms, including required age and location barriers, before using the prediction market bonus code to ensure you are eligible and can make the best out of the bonus.

Latest Prediction Market News on 09/20

Week 2 shows that the most interesting prediction market news isn't always about the biggest gaps. Instead, Steelers-Patriots and Vikings-Bears matchups show that new information can change the market's trajectory.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots face off at 1:00 pm ET today as the Steelers visit the Patriots at home. Both teams are managing a 0-1 Week 1 record, with injury concerns at Fataunu and Pittman Jr.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will face off at Soldier Field in Chicago. With Chicago's explosive 291-yard ground game from Week 1 dealing with some wear, the prediction market is focused on how both teams will manage their currently available assets.

New England Still Leads Although Steelers Won

The Steelers-New England prediction market’s figures today show that market trends don't always follow wins. Despite a 23-20 win against Atlanta, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain at 32%, while the New England Patriots stand at 69%, with about $341,531 in game volume.

Polymarket and Novig also record similar match standings, with Novig’s latest trading volume at $229,485 across 132 open markets. Polymarket, meanwhile, has generated about $35,000 in market volume for the game. Polymarket and Kalshi currently trade Patriots around 69¢ and Steelers around 31¢.

The market giving New England a ⅔ chance of winning reflects less their scoreboard figures and more other cumulative events. With their recent’s loss by a narrow 13- 10 margin, the statistical projections remain favorable due to their home-field advantage boost. So, the market currently shows the Steelers with a 32% chance despite their recent 20-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Minnesota's 1-0 Record Meets a Quarterback Question

The Vikings-Bears market further shows how new information becomes a variable in prediction-market dynamics. Minnesota currently holds a 35% chance despite turning a 22-10 deficit into a 39-22 win over Green Bay in Week 1. This is directly related to the news that their quarterback, Kyler Murray, is in limited practice due to a head injury.

Kalshi and Novig price Chicago at 66% and Minnesota at 35%, with trade volumes of $344,519 and $378,893, respectively. Meanwhile, Polymarket has Chicago at 66¢ and Minnesota at 35¢, with roughly $65,400 in market volume. Essentially, their scores haven’t been ignored, but the market includes possibilities based on players’ changes.

Prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.