Prediction Market Promos 9/17: NFL Week 2 heats up on Polymarket, Kalshi and Novig

On September 17, Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig offer new traders bonuses of up to $100 as the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions draw attention ahead of their Thursday night kickoff.

The NFL prediction market has entered Week 2 in high spirits, looking ahead to key matches like the Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions kickoff tonight. Week 2 followed a record-setting weekend that saw billions of dollars traded across the prediction markets.

Prediction Market Promo Codes on 17/09

Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are offering up to $100 to new traders looking to check out the prediction market today. Their offers have some similarities but each has a unique prediction market promo code to claim the offer.

Kalshi offers a $25 bonus after you trade $25; Novig offers a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit requirement, while Polymarket offers a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

Claiming the prediction market promo on these platforms is similar, although each platform may have few tweaks to its requirements. Nonetheless, you can generally follow the steps below:

Create an account with Kalshi, Polymarket, or Novig Enter the required promo code for the individual market: GOALMAX for Kalshi GOAL for Polymarket GOAL100 for Novig Complete the required verification. Complete the bonus requirement, i.e., deposit $10 if you are using either Polymarket or Novig, and trade up to $25 on Kalshi. Check your account for the bonus deposit and start trading

Latest Prediction Market News on 17/09

The NFL remains the prediction market's top driver, as Week 1 records a high-performing volume. Reuters reported a $3.12 billion prediction market volume on Sunday, with Kalshi’s trade volume at $590 million across NFL Week 1 contracts.

Week 2’s Lions-Bills kickoff is an immediate chance for prediction market sports trading enthusiasts to follow as two elite Super Bowl contenders meet for a home opener at the new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium. The two teams keep the market on edge with the possibility of a high-scoring shootout, leaving contracts available across game outcomes, spreads, totals, and market players.

Lions-Bills Put The Prediction Market Into Focus

The prediction market today is focused on a high-profile game that brings two 1-0 teams together at the Bills' new home. The Lions will visit the Bills at their home at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, September 17, and the matchup already has plenty of reasons to be anticipated. The game is happening in a new stadium with a vertical design and canopy to trap the audience’s noise and create a silent atmosphere, testing how the crowd’s reaction affects the game’s outcome.

Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig are currently active ahead of tonight’s game, with Polymarket total trading volume of $145,150, and Kalshi's at $ 37,390. Novig is not publicly displaying its volume; however, it shows the current pricing at 33% for the Lions and 67% for the Bills. Kalshi currently prices the Lions at 40¢ and the Bills at 62¢, while Polymarket prices the Lions at 33¢ and the Bills at 68¢.

The market offers several ways to take a position on the game. Polymarket’s spread market has the Lions at +4.5 for 49¢ and the Bills at -4.5 for 52¢. Kalshi, by contrast, maintains a 4.5-point spread across games, with its total-points market set at 54.5. On Novig, the spread is Detroit +4.5 / Buffalo -4.5, while the total is 54.5 points.

The diversity across platforms provides an interesting insight. The large volume traded on both Polymarket and Kalshi shows similar expectations for the game, while differences in the exact price offer something to watch as the game is still open. Week 1’s volume shows how much attention NFL contracts can garner, while Week 2 provides an early test of whether the games themselves can carry on the momentum.

All prices and markets correct at time of publication and subject to change.