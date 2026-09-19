Prediction Market Promos 09/19: College Football Takes Over Polymarket, Kalshi and Novig

College football is making waves on the prediction market today, Saturday, 19/09, and the biggest story is not even about individual teams. The Texas Longhorns' comeback against Ohio's Bobcats already created a significant shift in the long-term market price. Things get even more interesting as LSU Tigers - Ole Miss Rebels and Oregon Ducks are among Saturday's matchups with the highest trading volume.

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Latest Prediction Market News on 09/19

College football currently offers a broader market on Saturdays than single-team news. Last week’s results are already influencing long-term decisions, including championships and contracts. The clearest example is Texas's 24-23 comeback. This doesn't just change how traders view the market.

Also, the Polymarket board shows a high-volume trade around Portland State-Oregon, LSU-Ole Miss, and NC State-Vanderbilt.

Texas' Ohio State Comeback Changed the Playoff Market

Texas entered the market for their matchup with Ohio around ¢53 on both Kalshi and Polymarket on Saturday, September 12. Flipping a 23-3 deficit to win 24-23, Texas created one of the most significant early-season market-moving results in college football. This created a clear direction in prediction-market sports trading.

Texas moved from a ¢66 pre-game bid to a ¢72 bid and ¢74 ask afterward. Meanwhile, the national championship contract is moving less, sitting at around ¢14 to ¢15. These figures point to how the prediction market sees the scoreboard. While the massive victory puts the Longhorns in a prime position to reach the playoff, it doesn't automatically make them the market movers.

All hands are on deck as the Longhorns return home against the UTSA tonight, Saturday, 19/09. The upcoming game allows traders to assess whether the Ohio State result continues to influence the Longhorns’ position in the market.

LSU-Ole Miss Has Saturday's Biggest Headline Market While Oregon Leads Saturday Volume

LSU-Ole Miss is another prediction market today’s event that traders are keeping their eyes on. Polymarket shows total trading volume of $9,600, closely matching a similarly high volume on Kalshi.

The two platforms’ alignment regarding the match goes further. Kalshi shows a specific LSU-Ole Miss event with LSU around 54% and Ole Miss at 46%. Polymarket is less specific, with their broader college football board showing LSU at 55% and Ole Miss at 46%. These figures reflect not only the match’s name value but also other factors, like both teams entering the game at 2-0. LSU coach Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford also brings additional attention to the match.

Meanwhile, Portland State Oregon is currently generating the highest volume on Polymarket, with roughly $327,000 traded in total volume, comparable to LSU-Ole Miss's $113,000 volume on the same platform. Essentially, the board shows that attention doesn't always follow the traditional market hierarchy.

Prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.