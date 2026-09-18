Prediction Market Promos 09/18: NFL Week 2 Has Already Repriced Three Teams on Polymarket, Kalshi and Novig

NFL 2026 opening weekend provides enough shift to reshape Week 2 prediction markets even before Sunday games begin. With Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers's Week 1's results on the table, these teams' market prices are moving in response.

Prediction Market Promo Codes on 09/18

Polymarket, Kalshi, and Novig have juicy promotional offers for new players, each with a different headline and condition.

Polymarket offers a $50 bonus for customers who enter GOAL and deposit $10. Novig promo code GOAL100 also requires a $10 deposit to access their $25 prediction market bonus. For Kalshi's $25, you need to trade up to $25 to access after using promo code GOALMAX.

How To Claim A Prediction Market Promo Code

To claim a prediction market promo code, these are the steps:

Input the URL for your chosen site into your browser Sign up with the relevant information and create a new password Input the PROMOCODE during registration. They are: GOALMAX for Kalshi GOAL for Polymarket GOAL100 for Novig Complete the required verification Complete the bonus requirements mentioned earlier Confirm your bonus and use it accordingly

Latest Prediction Market News on 09/18

NFL Week 2's market move follows the Week 1 result. This shows how the on-field events can affect prediction market sports trading. The Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers show that both a win and a loss can affect subsequent prediction market activities.

The Philadelphia Eagles' inefficient offense in Week 1, after relying heavily on explosive plays, raises doubt among prediction market traders. Baker Mayfield fumbles three times at Tampa Bay's opening game, causing a loss in what should have otherwise been an easy win. San Francisco, meanwhile, takes the lead against the Rams after surviving the 15-hour flight, setting up a prime opportunity in their next home game.

Philadelphia and Tampa Bay: Beyond The Week 1 Loss

Despite a late defensive stop to defeat Washington 24-22, Philadelphia enters the prediction market today with a higher market price. According to CBS, their price on Kalshi and Polymarket moved from 71¢ to 76¢, despite not delivering a dominant opening-week performance.

Combining the 65% live playoff, conference, and championship market prices with 35% schedule-adjusted on-field performance, Philadelphia ranks 8th with a 68% market-implied price to make the playoffs. Eyes remain on the team as nickel corner Cooper DeJean missed Wednesday's practice after struggles in the opening game.

Tampa Bay and Cleveland Show a Bigger Contrast

Tampa Bay-Cleveland shows how the market responds to a loss. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers see a price increase from 75¢ to 79¢ within Weeks 1 and 2, despite their 33-27 loss against Cincinnati in their opening game. However, Cleveland sees a price drop after their heavier defeat.

This shows the market isn't treating every loss the same, as both teams entered Week 2 with 0-1 records. Instead, Tampa Bay currently carries a 46% market-implied playoff price, while Cleveland sits at 5% on the prediction market today.

A Win Also Matters as San Francisco's Market Price Climbs

San Francisco's 49ers are a clear example of how much a strong Week 1 performance means. With their 27-7 win over the LA Rams, the 49ers moved from 87¢ to 90¢. They now sit fourth in the running, up eight places, with a 69% market-implied playoff price and an 8% championship price.

These numbers show that prediction market prices don't rely solely on scoreboards. The general NFL Prediction market sports trading as Week 1 generated a total trade volume of $3.12 billion across platforms.