Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for T-Wolves vs Nuggets NBA Playoff Markets

New users on Polymarket can get early access and up to $20 in bonuses for a Minnesota Timberwolves (20¢) vs Denver Nuggets (81¢) NBA Playoff game. Sign up on the app using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20 to secure your bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/27/2026

With the news that two key Timberwolves will miss Game 5, the Nuggets quickly jumped from 60¢ to 81¢. Plus, the Nuggets are one game away from elimination, and are expected to get things together with their season hanging in the balance tonight.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

You can get early access to Polymarket and secure your $20 bonus in just a few minutes. See the detailed guide below to apply the Polymarket promo code seamlessly:

You may only claim this promo offer in the Polymarket app, so follow this link on your mobile device to download it Once you’ve downloaded the app, the invite code (GOAL) should be automatically applied to allow you to start making an account Answer all of the prompts and, most importantly, use the promo code GOAL Finish setting up your account, then verify it and deposit at least $20 By making a first deposit of $20+, you’ll automatically receive $20 in bonus funds you can use to trade on any market

Must have a legal residential address in one of: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC to claim this promo offer

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

So far, Timberwolves vs Nuggets has been one of the most exciting NBA First Round Playoff series. Stay tuned for some of the best trades you can make on a crucial Game 5, according to our NBA expert.

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) vs Denver Nuggets (1-3) - 4/27 - 10:30 PM ET

Despite dropping each of the last three games of this Western Conference First Round series, the Denver Nuggets (81¢) are 10.5-point favorites for their 10:30pm ET matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (20¢) at Ball Arena (NBC Peacock).

Game 4 was the Ayo Dosunmu show, as the midseason Wolves acquisition scored a career-high 43 points after Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards went down with injuries. Dosunmu should also go over his total (20.5 at 54¢) tonight with both players out.

DiVincenzo and Edwards are key components to the Wolves’ offense, and Dosunmu alone can’t replace the spacing they provide. The Nuggets should be able to adjust and slow down a less-dynamic version of the Minnesota offense, even if they’re not a great defensive team.

The games in this series have averaged 217.8 points, and I recommend trading on under 223.5 points (53¢) here.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket is yet to fully launch in the US. At the moment, you may trade on sports markets, but that will soon include pop culture, finance, politics/elections, and more. See some of Monday’s trending markets below:

Hawks vs Knicks?

New York Knicks 72¢

Atlanta Hawks 29¢

UEFA Europa League Winner?

Aston Villa 47¢

Nottingham Forest 23.5¢

SC Freiburg 18.2¢

SC Braga 11.7¢

Wild vs Stars?

Dallas Stars 55¢

Minnesota Wild 46¢

You can trade on Polymarket 24 hours a day, but winning contracts you hold are automatically cashed at $1.00 each. On each event, you may choose either the “Yes” or “No” option. Every price listed above is for a “Yes” and the cent value corresponds to the implied probability.

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