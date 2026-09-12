Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Sunderland vs Arsenal & Prediction Markets

Arsenal (67¢) head to England’s Northeast for a 3:00pm ET Premier League match against Sunderland (12¢). As the Gunners look to preserve their perfect record, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and make your first deposit of $10+ to get a $50 trading bonus for the match.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 9/12/2026

Sunderland held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light last season, and the Black Cats have started the season with a 1-1-1 record. Meanwhile, the Gunners are riding high after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea last Sunday.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to get $50 in bonuses.

Take your sports trading to the next level with the best prediction market apps

Read through our Kalshi vs Polymarket guide for a comparison of two popular options

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

To download the Polymarket US app and begin to claim this promotional offer, use this link Then, type in the Polymarket promo code GOAL when prompted for a referral/promotional code Go through all of the sign-up steps, entering your personal details Confirm your email address if requested, and make your first-time deposit of $10+ After you complete the steps above, you will receive $50 in trading bonuses to use on any market

This promotion is only available to new traders (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the Premier League

Sunderland, who defeated Hull City 1-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, haven’t defeated Arsenal in a Premier League match since 2009, but the Black Cats are tough to beat at the Stadium of Light. Ahead of today’s match, we’ll cover the top trades and how the action might play out.

Sunderland vs Arsenal - 9/12 - 3:00 PM ET

Sunderland (12¢) look to hand Arsenal (67¢) their first loss of the season when they meet at the Stadium of Light at 3:00pm ET (USA Network). The visiting Gunners have won five straight matches, in all competitions, to start the 2026-27 campaign.

Both teams have played in mostly low-scoring matches this season. Arsenal has arguably the best defense in Europe and has conceded only one goal so far. Meanwhile, Sunderland’s EPL matches have averaged just two goals.

While Arsenal have looked more fluid this season, they still lack a clinical finisher. Still, captain Martin Odegaard has scored four times this season, and the Gunners are going to be nearly impossible to defeat if he keeps this form up.

Arsenal should grab an away victory here, and you can build a 1.9x combo with Arsenal to win and under 3.5 total goals.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket US has fully launched, meaning you can trade on any major sporting event, along with culture, politics, and economics markets. Check out some of the top markets of the weekend below:

Top Global Artist 2026

Bad Bunny 83¢

Drake 14¢

Taylor Swift 7¢

Which Company Will Confirm an IPO in 2026?

Anthropic 90¢

Discord 23¢

OpenAI 12¢

Remote 11¢

NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Cowboys 60¢

Giants 40¢

On the app, you may see prices listed in probability percentages and cents, which are essentially the same. You can sell any contracts you buy to lock in profit or stop losses. You may also hold onto winning contracts, which will be redeemed for $1.00 each when an event ends.

Full Polymarket Promo Code Terms and Conditions