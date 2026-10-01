Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Steelers vs Browns & Prediction Markets, NFL TNF

Tonight on Thursday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers (58¢) head to Huntington Bank Field for an 8:15pm ET game against their divisional rivals, the Cleveland Browns (42¢). Before the opening kick, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ for a $50 bonus.

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Astonishingly, the Steelers have never won a Thursday night AFC North contest on the road. Still, they’re favored by 2.5 points tonight against a Browns team that has put together back-to-back wins.

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Follow this link to download the Polymarket US app on your mobile device or tablet Before starting the sign-up process, type in the Polymarket promo code GOAL Enter all of the requested personal information and finish signing up for an account Next, deposit at least $10 into your account You’ll receive $50 in bonuses to use on any market after completing the previous steps

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

Both the Steelers and Browns, and the rest of the teams in the AFC North, enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record. With first place in the division on the line, we’ll recommend some trades on this Thursday Night Football game.

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) vs Cleveland Browns (2-1) - 10/1 - 8:15 PM ET

Week 4’s Thursday Night Football matchup pits the Pittsburgh Steelers (58¢) against the Cleveland Browns (42¢) at Huntington Bank Field at 8:15pm ET (Prime Video).

While the Steelers’ offense finally looked competent in Sunday’s 30-27 victory over the Bengals, they ranked second-to-last in efficiency over the first two weeks. A 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers may struggle on three days of rest.

While the Steelers rank 29th in EPA per play on offense, the Browns (21st) haven’t been much better. Combined with the fact that both defenses rank in the top half of the league in EPA per play, expect a low-scoring Thursday night matchup.

The Browns have won four straight home games against the Steelers, and given Pittsburgh’s road struggles on Thursday nights, I’d trade on a “No” on both over 38.5 points (50¢) and Pittsburgh to win by over 2.5 points (48¢).

Steelers vs Browns - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

With Rico Dowdle out, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren had a career day in the victory over the Bengals. Warren picked up a career-high 176 yards from scrimmage, including 49 receiving yards on three receptions.

Warren has been heavily involved in the passing game in every game so far, and he’s picked up at least 27 receiving yards in each game. Tonight, with Dowdle likely out again, I’d buy contracts on Warren 25+ receiving yards at 48¢.

With a combo consisting of a “No” on over 38.5 points, a “No” on Pittsburgh to win by over 2.5 points, and Warren 25+ receiving yards, you can get up to a 7.68x return.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Along with sports markets, Polymarket US now offers markets in culture, politics, economics, and more. Check out this week’s trending picks:

NCAAF: Alabama vs Mississippi State?

Alabama 67¢

Mississippi State 34¢

GTA VI Released?

December 31, 2026 91¢

November 19, 2026 89¢

UEFA Nations League: France vs Italy

France 70¢

Tie 19¢

Italy 14¢

You may purchase contracts on either a “Yes” or “No” on all of the options above. Prices, listed in cents or percentages, correspond to implied probability.

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