Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Rams vs Broncos & Prediction Markets, NFL SNF

Mile High Stadium should have a playoff-like atmosphere for tonight’s Sunday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams (57¢) and the Denver Broncos (43¢). Before the 8:20pm ET kickoff, sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for $50 in bonuses.

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Even without Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett, the Rams destroyed the Giants 28-6 on Monday Night Football and are 2.5-point favorites here. While the Broncos defeated the Jaguars last Sunday, they’ve only scored 15 points per game through two games.

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Follow the link provided here to download Polymarket’s US app On the homepage, a pop-up should appear asking for a referral code. Enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Then, enter all of the requested personal information to complete the sign-up process Once your account is created, deposit $10+ with your preferred payment method You’ll receive $50 in trading bonuses by following the steps above

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

Check out our top trades on Rams vs Broncos below as both teams look to move over .500 for the first time this season.

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs Denver Broncos (1-1) - 9/27 - 8:20 PM ET

Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (57¢) head to Mile High for a Sunday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos (43¢), which kicks off at 8:20pm ET (NBC, Peacock).

Stafford threw four touchdowns in the 28-6 win over the Giants on MNF, but the Rams could miss WR Puka Nacua for a second straight game. Meanwhile, the Broncos offense could also take a hit if running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey sit with hamstring injuries.

These teams allowed a combined 19 points in Week 2, and both of their games have gone under the total so far. With offensive injuries and two solid defenses, this projects as a low-scoring close game. Buy contracts on under 44.5 points at 50¢ apiece.

Rams vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Through two games, the Broncos rank 30th in opponent yards per rush attempt. Denver is giving up 5.1 yards per carry, which is good news for Rams RB Blake Corum. Splitting carries with Kyren Williams, Corum has picked up 50+ yards in both games so far, averaging 6.0 YPC.

Trade on Corum 50+ rushing yards at 47¢.

Meanwhile, LA wideout Davante Adams had a massive game against the Giants with Puka Nacua out. Adams was five receiving yards away from reaching 200 and caught two TD passes. As Nacua could miss this game as well, go with Adams 1+ TDs at 42¢.

Create a combo with a potential 8.96x return with under 44.5 points, Corum 50+ rushing yards, and Adams 1+ TDs.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

You’ll find thousands of markets across politics, sports, economics, and culture on Polymarket US. Here are some trending picks:

Who Will Announce a Presidential Run in 2026?

Gavin Newsom 25¢

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Donald Trump Jr. 17¢

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Post Malone 49¢

Beyonce 31¢

Lana Del Rey 31¢

Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears

Eagles 68¢

Bears 32¢

The prices you see reflect the implied probability an event will occur, and you can trade on either a “Yes” or a “No” on all of these options.

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