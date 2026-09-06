Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Louisville vs Ole Miss & Prediction Markets

In a neutral-site game at 7:30pm ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, #24 Louisville (29¢) matches up with #9 Ole Miss (72¢), fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance. To grab $50 in trading bonuses for the game, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 9/6/2026

Crucially, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is returning, and he’s one of the nation's best signal callers. Louisville has been tough to beat under Jeff Brohm, with three straight seasons of nine wins or more, but QB Lincoln Kienholz is making his first career start tonight.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

To begin claiming this promotion, download the Polymarket US app. Do so by clicking on this link Enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL when asked Then, finish all of the required sign-up steps. Accurately enter your personal information when prompted Once you’ve created your account, use your preferred payment method to deposit at least $10 into your account After you’ve funded your account with the qualifying deposit, you’ll receive $20 in trading bonuses to use on any market

Promotion applies to new users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on NCAA Football

While Lane Kiffin left for LSU, new Ole Miss coach Pete Golding led the Rebels to two victories in the College Football Playoff last season. We’ll discuss whether an explosive Ole Miss offense can get the better of Louisville’s hard-nosed defense below:

#24 Louisville vs #9 Ole Miss - 9/6 - 7:30 PM ET

NCAA Football’s opening weekend continues with a ranked matchup between #24 Louisville (29¢) and #9 Ole Miss (72¢) in Nashville at 7:30pm ET (ABC).

Louisville defeated #2 Miami last season, and Ole Miss, a 6.5-point favorite according to the spread market, can’t afford to underestimate the Cardinals here. Incredibly, the favorite has only gone 2-6 SU in the last eight season openers between ranked teams.

Jeff Brohm’s Cardinals will likely find success on the ground, between mobile QB Lincoln Kienholz and star running back Isaac Brown. There’s value in trading on Louisville to win, as each 29¢ contract would net you $1.00 if the Cardinals pull off the upset.

While Louisville can exploit Ole Miss’ run defense, the Cardinals could also struggle to stop the Rebels’ backfield duo of QB Trinidad Chambliss and RB Kewan Lacy. Trade on over 55.5 points (49¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket US has a massive selection of sports markets, so you’ll always have an event to trade on. See what else has been trending below, so you can use your $50 bonus.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

Real Madrid 62¢

Draw 22¢

Inter Milan 18¢

Pro Football: 2027 Champion

Los Angeles Rams 18¢

Buffalo Bills 9¢

Seattle Seahawks 8¢

Baltimore Ravens 6.9¢

Kansas City Chiefs 6.3¢

NCAA Football: Wisconsin vs Notre Dame

Wisconsin 10¢

Notre Dame 92¢

On all of the options above, you can trade on either a “Yes” or a “No”. Unlike a bet, contracts you buy are always tradable before an event is over so that you can secure your profit. You can also hold on to winning contracts until an event is over and redeem them for $1.00 apiece.

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