Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Lions vs Bills & Prediction Markets, NFL TNF

Looking for their first win in this matchup in nearly 20 years, the Detroit Lions (33¢) head to the newly opened Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills (68¢) at 8:15pm ET. Before Thursday Night Football, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ for $50 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 9/17/2026

The Bills, who won and covered the spread in Week 1, are on a five-game winning streak against the Lions. Detroit needed overtime to defeat a mediocre Saints team on Sunday, and heads into tonight’s game as 4.5-point underdogs.

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Tap this link to download the Polymarket US app on your mobile device Then, before beginning the sign-up process, type in the Polymarket promo code GOAL Enter the required personal details for sign-up, including your name, email address, DOB, and SSN After you’ve created and verified your account, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 Polymarket will credit your account with $50 in bonus funds once you complete all of the steps above

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

In the first game at the new Highmark Stadium, the Bills host the Lions. Before these playoff contenders clash, we’ll cover the best trades and combos you can make.

Detroit Lions (1-0) vs Buffalo Bills (1-0) - 9/17 - 8:15 PM ET

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video kicks off for the season at 8:15pm ET with a matchup between the Detroit Lions (33¢) and Buffalo Bills (68¢) at the new Highmark Stadium.

Both teams are coming off narrow victories in which they scored 30+ points. The Lions’ run game, led by Jahmyr Gibbs, can punish the Bills, who had one of the worst run defenses in 2025.

Meanwhile, Bills QB Josh Allen is the NFL MVP favorite and put on a clinic in the 36-31 victory over the Texans. Allen threw two passing TDs and ran for two more scores.

Questions remain about both defenses, as they gave up 30 points to less-than-stellar offensive units in Week 1. That said, trade on over 53.5 points at 52¢

Lions vs Bills - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

In Week 1, Josh Allen and TE Dalton Kincaid connected on five passes for 130 yards. New Bills coach Joe Brady should use Kincaid more than Sean McDermott did, so buy contracts on Kincaid 50+ receiving yards (50¢).

Allen totaled 334 passing yards in Week 1 against a tough Texans defense. Meanwhile, the Lions gave up over 400 passing yards to the lowly Saints. There’s value in Allen 250+ passing yards (55¢).

Make a combo with over 53.5 points, Kincaid 50+ receiving yards, and Allen 250+ passing yards for a 4.10x return.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Given Polymarket’s recent expansion into markets beyond sports in the US, check out some of the trending markets of the week below:

Oscar Winner: Best Actress

Julianne Moore 54¢

Inde Navarrette 18¢

Sandra Hüller 7¢

Jobs Numbers in September 2026

Above 0 87¢

Above 50,000 63¢

Above 100,000 36¢

NCAA Football: Florida vs Auburn

Florida 55¢

Auburn 45¢

Prices are listed in either cents or percentages, and both correspond to implied probability. You may either trade on a “Yes” or “No” option and can buy or sell contracts at any point before a game or event finishes up.

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