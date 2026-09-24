Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Falcons vs Packers & Prediction Markets, NFL TNF

Thursday Night Football kicks off at 8:15pm ET from Lambeau Field with a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons (29¢) and Green Bay Packers (72¢). Before the game, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 to receive $50+ in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 9/24/2026

The Falcons are in danger of dropping to 0-3, but QB Michael Penix Jr. will make his first start of the season tonight. Meanwhile, the Packers are looking to grab their second straight victory after a hard-fought comeback win over the Jets.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to get $50 in bonuses.

Learn all about the best prediction market apps operating in the US

Use our Kalshi vs Polymarket guide to learn more about the top options

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Click on the following link to download the Polymarket US mobile app When asked for a referral or promotion code, type in the Polymarket promo code GOAL Then, enter all of the required personal info, including name, DOB, SSN, and email address Deposit at least $10 to start By entering the promo code and making your qualifying deposit, you’ll receive $50 in bonus funds

Available to new Polymarket traders (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

Atlanta hasn’t won at Lambeau since 2008 and is a 6.5-point underdog here. Before TNF kicks off, check out our preferred trades and combos below.

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs Green Bay Packers (1-1) - 9/24 - 8:15 PM ET

Michael Penix Jr. returns for the Atlanta Falcons (29¢) as they take on the Green Bay Packers (72¢) at Lambeau Field tonight at 8:15pm ET (Prime Video).

Atlanta has opened the season up 0-2, scoring just eight points per game. The Packers haven’t exactly been lighting it up on offense either, with 21 points per game in a pass-heavy setup with RB Josh Jacobs still suspended.

Both offenses have limitations, making under 44.5 points (51¢) a good trade. Interestingly, both teams also rank in the top ten for fewest opponent yards per play.

Green Bay is playing at Lambeau for the first time this season, where it was just 3-4-1 ATS in 2025. The Packers look weak without Jacobs and DE Micah Parsons, and the Falcons could keep this one close. Buy contracts on the Falcons +6.5 (52¢).

Falcons vs Packers - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Packers QB Jordan Love has posted just a 52.1 completion percentage so far. However, he’s forged a strong connection with WR Christian Watson, who has caught three TD passes in two games. Trade on Watson as an anytime TD scorer tonight (42¢).

Meanwhile, Packers RB Kaleb Johnson had a career-best 32 rushing yards on eight carries on Sunday. While he should keep getting carries with Jacobs suspended, Atlanta has only allowed 2.9 yards per rush attempt. Take a “No” on Johnson 40+ rushing yards (53¢).

Get a 12.86x payout if your combo with under 44.5 points, Falcons +6.5, Watson to score, and Johnson under 40 yards hits.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Now that Polymarket has added economics, culture, and politics markets to its sports offerings, you have tens of thousands of options to trade on. Check out this week’s trending markets:

Anthropic IPO Officially Confirmed?

November 30, 2026 50¢

December 31, 2026 78¢

June 30, 2027 84¢

NCAAF: Ole Miss vs Florida

Ole Miss 42¢

Florida 58¢

UEFA Nations League: Italy vs Belgium

Italy 45¢

Tie 27¢

Belgium 29¢

On all of the options above, you can buy contracts on either a “Yes” or a “No”. You can trade your contracts at any time before an event is over.

Full Polymarket Promo Code Terms and Conditions