Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Cowboys vs Giants & Prediction Markets, NFL SNF

Going for a 10th victory over the New York Giants (40¢) in the last 11 meetings, the Dallas Cowboys (60¢) head to MetLife Stadium for a season-opening Sunday Night Football game at 8:20pm ET. First, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ for $50 in bonuses.

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Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have won four of their last five games against the Giants at MetLife, and the visitors are 2.5-point favorites here. It could take time for the Giants to find a rhythm under new coach John Harbaugh and second-year QB Jaxson Dart.

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Follow this link to download the Polymarket app Use the Polymarket promo code GOAL when prompted to enter a referral/promo code Then, start entering all of the requested personal details during the sign-up process Finish signing up and deposit $10 or more with one of the available payment methods You’ll unlock $50 in bonuses by completing the steps above

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

Sunday Night Football starts with a rivalry game featuring the Cowboys and Giants. Here are some of the top trades and combos you can make:

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants - 9/13 - 8:20 PM ET

NFC East rivals clash on Sunday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys (60¢) head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants (40¢) at 8:20pm ET (NBC).

The Cowboys have dominated this matchup in recent years, averaging 30.6 points per game in the previous five. Dak Prescott has thrown at least two touchdown passes in three of his previous four starts against the Giants and has one of the best receiving corps in the league.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart was without starting RB Cam Skattebo and top wideout Malik Nabers for the majority of last season. NY, now healthy, still averaged a respectable 23.5 points per game in Dart’s 12 starts.

The over was 12-5 in Cowboys games last season and 11-6 in Giants games. Trade on over 48.5 points (48¢) tonight, with questions surrounding both defenses.

Cowboys vs Giants - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

In his rookie season, Giants QB Jaxson Dart ranked third among QBs, with 487 rushing yards. In 12 starts, he averaged over 40 rushing yards per game. Buy contracts on Dart 30+ rushing yards (52¢) here.

Meanwhile, Giants WR Malik Nabers has recovered from an ACL tear and is set to be Dart’s top target in the passing game. In three career games against the Cowboys, the third-year wideout has averaged 117 receiving yards. Go with Nabers 60+ receiving yards (54¢).

Build a combo consisting of over 48.5 points, Dart 30+ rushing yards, and Nabers 60+ receiving yards for a potential 5.32x return.

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Polymarket US users can now trade on politics, entertainment, economics markets, and more. With new markets added every day, check out some trending ones below:

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Every event on Polymarket has a “Yes” or “No” component, with prices in cents or percentages. Unlike placing a bet, Polymarket lets you buy and sell contracts on events at any time.

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