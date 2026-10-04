Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Chiefs vs Raiders & Prediction Markets, NFL

AFC West rivals will look to remain perfect this season as the Kansas City Chiefs (65¢) and Las Vegas Raiders (35¢) meet at Allegiant Stadium. Before the 4:25pm ET kickoff, sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 or more for a $50 bonus.

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While the Chiefs’ return to form after a disappointing 2025 campaign isn’t shocking, the Raiders are one win away from their first 4-0 start since 2002. Kansas City is listed as a 4.5-point favorite here, but fell 14-12 in Vegas last season.

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

In 15 career regular-season games against the Raiders, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 13-2 as a starter. That said, we’ll discuss today’s top trades and combos.

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) vs Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) - 10/4 - 4:25 PM ET

Only one team will emerge with a perfect 4-0 record when the Kansas City Chiefs (65¢) and Las Vegas Raiders (35¢) face off at Allegiant Stadium at 4:25pm ET (CBS, Paramount+).

These divisional foes have both averaged close to 30 points per game heading into tonight’s contest. Brought in as a stopgap while rookie Fernando Mendoza learns the ropes, Raiders QB Kirk Cousins has been superb.

Cousins leads the league with nine TD passes, while Patrick Mahomes is finding his form again after an ACL injury. With the addition of Kenneth Walker III, the Chiefs finally have a competent running game and rank fourth in the NFL in explosive plays.

The Chiefs are 4.5-point road favorites, and I don’t feel confident either way on the spread. However, these offenses should combine for more than 47.5 points (51¢).

Chiefs vs Raiders - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

In the recent 35-27 win over the Saints, the Raiders allowed Tyler Shough to throw four touchdown passes. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36 TD passes in 15 career games against the Raiders, and should have no problems reaching 2+ TD passes today (54¢).

Meanwhile, Raiders TE Brock Bowers returned from a meniscus injury in Week 3 and caught 10 passes for 116 yards. The former All-Pro will continue to be a huge part of the Raiders’ passing game, and I’d trade on Bowers 70+ receiving yards at (56¢).

Secure a 3.96x return with a combo consisting of over 47.5 points, Mahomes 2+ TD passes, and Bowers 70+ receiving yards.

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Lions 64¢

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Democratic Party 63¢

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You may trade on either a “Yes” or “No” on every option above. Prices are listed in percentages or cents and are equal to implied probability.

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