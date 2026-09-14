Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $50 in Bonuses for Broncos vs Chiefs & Prediction Markets, NFL MNF

Capping off NFL Week 1, the Denver Broncos (44¢) and the Kansas City Chiefs (56¢) meet at Arrowhead Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game. Before kickoff, sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for $50 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 9/14/2026

In 2025, the Broncos had the joint-best record in the NFL, going 14-3. Meanwhile, the Chiefs posted a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years. With QB Patrick Mahomes healthy, the Chiefs are listed as 2.5-point home favorites.

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On your mobile device or tablet, tap this link to download the Polymarket US app Begin signing up for an account and use the Polymarket promo code GOAL when prompted Enter all of the requested personal details, including your name, email address, DOB, and SSN Once you’ve finished creating your account, make a first-time deposit of $10+ You’ll get a $50 trading bonus to use on any market by completing all of the steps above

This offer is limited to new Polymarket users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

Trading with the Polymarket Promo Code on the NFL

Heading into MNF with a three-game winning streak against the Chiefs, the Broncos are still underdogs, and we’ll cover the best bets and combos ahead of the game.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs - 9/14 - 8:15 PM ET

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (44¢) head to Arrowhead Stadium for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs (56¢) at 8:15pm ET (ABC/ESPN).

With Nix and RB JK Dobbins healthy, the Broncos should be one of the best teams in the NFL. In 2025, the Broncos ranked in the top ten in EPA per play on offense and defense.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off a disappointing season. With Mahomes’ level of mobility still unclear after his injury, I’d be wary of trading on the Chiefs here.

Instead, look to the Broncos’ 44¢ moneyline for better value. Denver also ranked first in opponent yards per play last season, and can keep the Chiefs relatively quiet. Also take under 44.5 points (55¢).

Broncos vs Chiefs - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and the Denver Broncos will have to be more cautious on play action now that KC has a star running back.

Kenneth Walker III is coming off an excellent season in Seattle, where he won Super Bowl MVP honors and picked up 60+ yards in all three playoff games.

Tonight, expect the Chiefs to go to Walker III early and often, as he’s the only NFL-proven running back on the roster. Buy contracts on Walker III 60+ rushing yards at 52¢.

Make a combo with Walker 60+ rushing yards, under 44.5 points, and the Broncos’ ML for a 7.31x payout.

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Polymarket US has now expanded into other areas, including entertainment, politics, and technology. Check out some of the top markets on the website you can trade on:

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Prices you see on Polymarket reflect the implied probability of an event. Buy or sell contracts anytime before an event concludes, or hold winning contracts for a $1.00 redemption apiece.

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