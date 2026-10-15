Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get a 250% Trading Bonus on your first $10 trade for Seahawks vs Bronco, NFL TNF

After two losses in three games, the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (59¢) head to Mile High for an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos (41¢). Get $25 in bonuses after using Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10+.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 10/15/2026

Both teams are 3-2, but all three of the Broncos’ victories have come against 2025-26 playoff teams. The Broncos have played the toughest schedule in the NFL so far, but come in as 2.5-point underdogs.

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Go to Polymarket’s website or download the mobile application using this link Then, when prompted, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Enter all of the required personal information and finish the sign-up process Using your preferred payment method, make a first-time deposit of $10 or more You’ll get a $25 bonus after completing all of the preceding steps

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

Heading into this TNF matchup, the Seahawks have won four of their last five games against the Broncos. With Seattle favored, we’ll share tonight’s top trades and combo.

Seattle Seahawks (3-2) vs Denver Broncos (3-2) - 10/15 - 8:15 PM ET

After a four-turnover performance against the 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks (59¢) will look to bounce back when they face the Denver Broncos (41¢) at 8:15pm ET on Thursday Night Football (Prime Video).

While the Broncos are 2-0 SU and ATS at home this season, they’re just 1-2 ATS as underdogs. When underdogs, they’re giving up an average of 27 points per game. The injuries have piled up in the Broncos’ secondary as CB Patrick Surtain and S Talanoa Hufanga are likely out.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone in recent weeks, giving up 32 or more points in two of the previous three games. That said, the total of 40.5 points tonight appears much too low.

Buy contracts on over 40.5 points at 50¢ apiece.

Seahawks vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

It doesn’t matter who Jaxon Smith-Njigba matches up with. The All-Pro Seahawks WR is nearly always productive. Smith-Njigba has totaled over 100 receiving yards in all but one game this season, and has caught seven touchdown passes.

With the Broncos relying on backups in the secondary tonight, expect another big game from the Ohio State product. Trade on Smith-Njigba to score a TD at 47¢.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has thrown two or more passing touchdowns in two of the previous three games, and should also benefit from the Broncos’ injuries. Trade on Darnold 2+ passing TDs at 44¢.

You can potentially 4.07x your money with a combo of over 40.5 points, Smith-Njigba to score, and Darnold 2+ passing TDs.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Choose from thousands of prediction markets spanning sports, culture, politics, economics, and more on Polymarket. Here’s a sample of what you can trade on this week:

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Ohio State 62¢

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Prices on Polymarket are listed in percentages and cents and correspond to the implied probability of an event. Trading is open any time before an event concludes.

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