Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get a 250% Trading Bonus on your first $10 trade for Bills vs Raiders & Prediction Markets, NFL

Looking to improve to 5-1, the Buffalo Bills (68¢) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (33¢) at Allegiant Stadium 4:25pm ET. New traders can claim the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 or more for a $25 trading bonus to use on any game market.

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The Bills outlasted the Rams in overtime on Monday Night Football, and are 4.5-point favorites here despite the short week. After a 3-0 start, the Raiders have dropped two straight and lost by 28 points on the road at the Patriots last Sunday.

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Both teams have gone 4-1 ATS this season, outperforming expectations. Still, we’ll share where you can find an edge on the game and recommend some trades.

Buffalo Bills (4-1) vs Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) - 10/18 - 4:25 PM ET

MVP favorite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (68¢) head to Allegiant Stadium for a 4:25pm ET game against the Las Vegas Raiders (33¢). Catch today’s game live on CBS.

While the Raiders opened the season with three straight wins, they’ve had one of the league's worst defenses over the last few weeks. Over the last three weeks, the Raiders have allowed 34 points per game and the NFL’s highest success rate.

Meanwhile, Bills QB Allen has been nearly unstoppable and just guided the Bills to a 37-34 overtime victory over the Rams. Given the Raiders’ struggles on the ground, I don’t expect the hosts to compete. Take the Bills to win by over 4.5 points (50¢).

These teams both concede touchdowns at over a 75% rate when their opponent gets into the red zone. While the total (53.5) is quite high, I’d lean towards a “Yes” on the over at 50¢.

Bills vs Raiders - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

While Josh Allen has been getting MVP buzz, Bills running back James Cook has also been excellent this season. Cook is averaging 5.6 yards per carry, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

He picked up 111 yards on 25 carries against the Rams and should find success against a Raiders defense having trouble stopping the run. The Raiders rank 31st in opponent yards per carry and 28th in opponent rushing yards per game.

Go with Cook 100+ rushing yards at 44¢. If your combo with Cook 100+ rushing yards, Bills to win by over 4.5 points, and over 53.5 points wins, you’ll 6.15x your money.

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On Polymarket, you can trade on sports, politics, entertainment, economics, and more. New markets are added every day, and here are some of the recent trending ones:

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Prices are subject to change and reflect the latest probability estimate. On most markets, you can trade on either a “Yes” or “No”.

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