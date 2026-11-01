Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Chiefs vs Broncos & Prediction Markets

AFC West contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs (52¢) and the Denver Broncos (48¢), face off at Mile High at 4:25pm ET this afternoon. Before the second and final meeting between the two teams this season, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for $25 in bonuses.

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In Week 1, the Chiefs dominated the Broncos and picked up a 31-10 victory. Kansas City opened up the season 5-0, but lost to the defending Super Bowl Champion Seahawks last Sunday. Expect the Chiefs, 1.5-point favorites, to be fired up.

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Tap this link on either a mobile device or computer to be redirected to Polymarket Once you’re on the website or app, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Complete the sign-up process, entering all your personal info Make your first deposit, worth $10 or more You’ll then unlock $25 in trading bonuses, which can be used on any market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

The Chiefs last won at Mile High in 2022, and the Broncos are 3-0 at home this season. That said, check out some of our recommended trades for the game:

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) vs Denver Broncos (5-2) - 11/1 - 4:25 PM ET

Looking for their first win at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs (52¢) take on the Denver Broncos (48¢) at 4:25pm ET (CBS).

The Chiefs couldn’t get their run game going against the Seahawks in Week 7 and lost for the first time this season. While the Broncos rank fourth in defensive EPA per play, they’re only 24th in opponent yards per carry.

Denver’s offense has also struggled this season, ranking 23rd in the league in EPA per play. Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle is also listed as questionable.

Kansas City destroyed Denver on the ground in Week 1, and Kenneth Walker III should bounce back after struggling in Week 7. Take the Chiefs to win by over 1.5 points (49¢).

The total has gone under in each of the last seven matchups, and both defenses rank in the top five in EPA per play. Go with a “No” on over 40.5 points (51¢).

Chiefs vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

In Week 1, Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III picked up 175 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 31-10 win over the Broncos. Walker III has averaged a league-leading 5.8 yards per carry and over 100 rushing yards per game.

Denver’s run defense isn’t great, and Walker III should pick up much more than the 36 yards he totaled in Week 7. Trade on Walker III 80+ rushing yards (60¢).

For a 4.81x return, make a combo with the Chiefs to win by over 1.5 points, a “No” on over 40.5 points, and Walker III 80+ rushing yards.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket offers much more than sports markets. See the latest markets in culture, weather, finance, politics, and more on the app and some trending ones below:

2027 NBA Champion

San Antonio Spurs 21¢

Oklahoma City Thunder 18¢

Philadelphia 76ers 12¢

Iowa Senate Election Winner

Ashley Hinson 54¢

Josh Turek 49¢

Fed Decision in December

25 bps Increase 78¢

No Change 23¢

You’ll find prices displayed in both percentages and cents and may bet on both “Yes” and “No “ options.

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