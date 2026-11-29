Sam Darnold is expected to return for the Seattle Seahawks (43¢) when they face the San Francisco 49ers (57¢) at Levi’s Stadium at 4:25pm ET. As the Niners go for their tenth win of the season, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for $25 in trading bonuses.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 11/29/2026

In these divisional rivals’ first meeting of the season, the 49ers picked up a thrilling 32-29 victory in Seattle. However, Niners QB Brock Purdy is listed day-to-day with an ankle injury.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Go on Polymarket’s website or mobile app using this link If you’re a new user, begin making your account and use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Enter all of the requested personal information and verify your identity Once your account is set up, deposit $10 or more Completing the steps above will unlock $25 in bonuses to use on any market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

San Francisco, arguably the best team in the NFL this season, has dropped two straight home games to the Seahawks. Below, we’ll discuss how today’s game might play out and share our top trades.

Seattle Seahawks (6-4) vs San Francisco 49ers (9-1) - 11/29 - 4:25 PM ET

In an NFC West showdown, the Seattle Seahawks (43¢) visit the San Francisco 49ers (57¢) at 4:25pm ET at Levi’s Stadium (FOX). The 49ers have scored the most points per game in the NFL (31.6) and beat the Seahawks 32-29 in Week 5.

Still, the Seahawks have allowed only 14 points per game over the last five games, and are holding opponents to just four yards per play overall. The Bears, a similarly explosive offense to the 49ers, did manage to put up 34 points on the Seahawks in Week 8.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has missed the last two games and he’s struggled when he’s started this season. Darnold has thrown multiple picks in three games and Seattle ranks just 21st in offensive EPA per play.

The 49ers rank first in offensive EPA per play and ninth in defensive EPA and should pick up another win, especially if Purdy suits up. Go with the 49ers -2.5 (52¢).

Seahawks vs 49ers - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is joint-second in the NFL in rushing TDs, with 11. McCaffrey is on a nine-game touchdown streak and has added three TD receptions over the last three games. Take McCaffrey to score a TD (59¢).

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is facing a top-ten defense and could be a bit rusty. He’s also thrown a pick in six of seven appearances this season. Buy contracts on Darnold 1+ Interceptions (56¢).

Make a Polymarket combo with 49ers -2.5, McCaffrey Anytime TD, and Darnold 1+ Interceptions for a 4.06x payout.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

While trading on NFL games is popular, so too are politics, tech, finance, and entertainment markets. Check out some of Polymarket’s trending picks below.

#1 Searched Person on Google 2026?

Lindsay Clancy 42¢

Jensen Huang 21¢

Erling Haaland 13¢

2028 South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary Winner

J.D. Vance 26¢

Marco Rubio 20¢

Ron DeSantis 7¢

Top Global Song 2026?

End of Beginning - Djo 87¢

Babydoll - Dominic Fike 10¢

All of the prices you see above are for the “Yes” option, and you may also trade on the other side of the market.

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