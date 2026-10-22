Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Patriots vs Bears & Prediction Markets, NFL TNF

Thursday Night Football is back with a blockbuster matchup between the New England Patriots (40¢) and the Chicago Bears (60¢) at 8:15pm ET. Get $25 in bonuses for this game at Soldier Field by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10 or more.

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Both teams enter tonight’s game with 4-2 records, but the Patriots’ injury list is lengthy. As a result, Caleb Williams and the Bears are 3.5-point favorites and are looking to end New England’s three-game winning streak.

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Tap this link on your computer or mobile device to head to Polymarket’s website/app Enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL when prompted to do so Finish the sign-up process and enter your personal info Then, deposit $10 or more You’ll receive $25 in bonuses after making your qualifying deposit

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Promising young QBs face off tonight, as Drake Maye’s Patriots and Caleb Williams’ Bears both go for their fifth win of the season. See our top trades and combo on tonight’s game below:

New England Patriots (4-2) vs Chicago Bears (4-2) - 10/22 - 8:15 PM ET

On the back of a three-game winning streak, the New England Patriots (40¢) head to Soldier Field for an 8:15pm ET Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears (60¢). As always, TNF will stream live on Prime Video.

The Patriots’ winning streak has coincided with Drake Maye returning to MVP-level form over the last few games. Maye has thrown more TD passes (10) than any other QB in the NFL over the last three weeks.

Still, he’ll be without WRs Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs tonight and up to three offensive linemen. That gives the Bears a major advantage here.

Chicago has a top-half offense in EPA per play despite QB Caleb Williams missing three games. The Bears also rank in the top ten in defensive EPA per play, and I’d trade on the hosts to win tonight at 60¢ per contract.

Patriots vs Bears - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Although Drake Maye has been stellar over the last few games, he could be rattled by the Bears’ blitz tonight. Maye threw six interceptions in the first three games of the season, and I’d take him to throw one tonight at 49¢.

Bears backup RB Roschon Johnson as an anytime TD scorer (30¢) is another intriguing prop. With Kyle Monangai out and D’Andre Swift’s workload reduced due to a fumble, Johnson picked up 51 yards on 13 carries in Week 6 to go along with a TD.

For a 7.59x payout, make a combo with the Bears to win, Maye 1+ interceptions, and Johnson anytime TD scorer.

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Prices are displayed as percentages or cents, and both equal the implied probability. On most events, you can buy and sell on both “Yes” and “No” options.

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