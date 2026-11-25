Before tomorrow’s usual Thanksgiving NFL slate, the Green Bay Packers (44¢) and Los Angeles Rams (56¢) meet at SoFi Stadium at 8:00pm ET. To get $25 in bonus funds for trading on the game, sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10.

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Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons could make his season debut tonight, boosting a Packers defense that gave up 30 points to the Vikings in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Rams defense has been dominant during their four-game winning streak.

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To go to Polymarket’s website or download the mobile app, tap this link Use the Polymarket promo code GOAL when asked for a referral code and go through all required sign-up steps Finish registering for an account and complete any verification steps Then, make your $10+ qualifying deposit Completing these steps will unlock a $25 trading bonus for any market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

With both the Packers and Rams in the NFC playoff race, tonight’s game is crucial. Ahead of the action, we have you covered with the top trades and a combo to consider.

Green Bay Packers (6-4) vs Los Angeles Rams (6-4) - 11/25 - 8:00 PM ET

Two NFC playoff contenders with 6-4 records clash at SoFi Stadium tonight as the Los Angeles Rams (56¢) host the Green Bay Packers (44¢) at 8:00pm ET (Netflix). Micah Parsons could make his season debut for the Packers tonight, boosting their defense.

The Packers already rank eighth in defensive EPA per play. Meanwhile, the Rams, who are 2nd in defensive EPA per play, have allowed just 9.5 points per game in the two games Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett have played together.

With Rams WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined, and Green Bay having the most one-dimensional offense in the NFL, I don’t expect many points tonight. Trade on a “No” on over 44.5 points (52¢).

Green Bay averages just 3.1 yards per carry, and its lack of a running game should haunt it today. Go with the Rams to win by over 2.5 points (52¢).

Packers vs Rams - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Rams RB2 Blake Corum has picked up more rushing yards than starter Kyren Williams in three consecutive games. Corum also received more carries than Williams in the Week 10 win over the Cardinals.

With Williams also dealing with a toe issue, expect Corum to get plenty of carries. Corum has scored a touchdown in six straight games, and I’d take him to do so tonight at 42¢.

Build your Polymarket combo with Corum 1+ TDs, a “No” on over 44.5 points, and the Rams to win by over 2.5 points for a potential 7.17x return.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

The NBA and NHL seasons are well underway, and awards season is approaching. So here are some trending markets to trade on Polymarket beyond the NFL.

NBA MVP

Victor Wembanyama 55¢

Luka Doncic 30¢

Nikola Jokic 5¢

Oscar Winner: Best Supporting Actor

Andrew Garfield 43¢

Paul Giamatti 42¢

Claude 6 Released?

By December 31, 2026 6¢

By March 31, 2027 46¢

By September 30, 2027 73¢

The prices you see on the app, which are listed in percentages or cents, are equivalent to the probability that a specific outcome will happen.

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