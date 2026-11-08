Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Packers vs Patriots & NFL Prediction Markets

Boasting a five-game cover streak, the Green Bay Packers (39¢) head to Gillette Stadium for a 4:25pm ET game against the New England Patriots (61¢). First, grab $25 in bonuses when you sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 or more.

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With Tom Brady on the call for a Patriots game for the first time, and Rob Gronkowski being inducted into the Pats’ Hall of Fame today, the hosts can’t afford to lose. Still, the Packers have won four of their last five games behind a surprisingly effective defense.

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Click through to Polymarket’s app/website using this link You’ll be asked to provide a referral code. Type in the Polymarket promo code GOAL Enter your information and complete the sign-up process Verify your account and deposit $10 or more Once you make your qualifying deposit, you’ll get $25 in bonuses

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

You never know which version of Drake Maye will show up, but the Patriots QB has looked excellent in recent weeks. Regardless, we’ll cover this afternoon’s game and the top trades below:

Green Bay Packers (5-3) vs New England Patriots (5-3) - 11/8 - 4:25 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers (39¢) and New England Patriots (61¢), two of the NFL’s most storied franchises, will face off in a 4:25pm regular-season matchup on FOX. Heading into today’s contest, the Packers have allowed just 14.6 points per game over the last five weeks.

While Patriots QB Drake Maye has played like an MVP candidate over the last few weeks, their passing game could take a hit if WR AJ Brown and TE Hunter Henry can’t suit up.

The Packers rank seventh in the league in defensive EPA per play, and the Patriots have averaged just 12 points per game against teams in the top ten of that statistic this season. In three such games, Maye has thrown only one TD pass and six interceptions.

Expect a low-scoring game in which the Packers hang around for a while. Buy contracts on under 46.5 points (55¢) and the Packers +3.5 (53¢).

Packers vs Patriots - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Every single time the Patriots have faced an opponent with a defense in the top half of defensive EPA per play this season, Drake Maye has thrown an interception. The Patriots’ offensive line isn’t great, and Maye could be missing a couple of key targets.

Trade on Maye 1+ interceptions at 54¢ apiece. Grab a 5.28x return if your combo with under 46.5 points, Packers +3.5, and Maye 1+ interceptions wins.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

While you can make your picks on any major sporting event on Polymarket, you can also trade on politics and current events, culture, economics, and even the weather. Here’s a sample of some trending markets:

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You can trade on either a “Yes” or “No” option, and the prices above are for a “Yes”. Note that prices correspond to implied probability and are listed in either cents or percentages.

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