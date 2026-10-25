Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Packers vs Lions & Prediction Markets, NFL Sunday

NFC North rivals clash at Ford Field this afternoon as the Detroit Lions (63¢) host the Green Bay Packers (38¢) at 4:25pm ET. Before the game, claim the Polymarket promo code GOAL during sign-up and deposit $10+ for $25 in trading bonuses.

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While the Packers have allowed just 11.3 points per game on their three-game winning streak, the Lions have scored a whopping 32.8 points per game this season. In a battle of defense against offense, the Lions are 3.5-point home favorites.

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Get started by downloading the Polymarket app or going to the website using this link You’ll be asked for a referral code. Use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Finish sign-up after entering all your personal information Once your account is validated, deposit at least $10 Making your qualifying deposit will earn you a $25 trading bonus

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Notably, Green Bay has won two of the last three matchups at Ford Field. See which trades and props we recommend for today’s game below:

Green Bay Packers (4-2) vs Detroit Lions (3-2) - 10/25 - 4:25 PM ET

In an important NFC North game at Ford Field, the Green Bay Packers (38¢) and Detroit Lions (63¢) meet at 4:25pm ET (FOX). The Packers head to Detroit with a three-game winning streak, and running back Josh Jacobs will appear for the first time this season.

Before their bye week, the Lions destroyed the Cardinals, 45-21. Still, plenty of questions surround the Lions’ defense. Detroit has allowed 30 or more points in three of its five games this season.

Green Bay hasn’t been excellent offensively, but still has speedy receivers like Christian Watson and Matthew Golden who can make the Lions pay. In two games against top-half offenses as ranked by EPA per play, the Lions have allowed 36.5 points per game.

Trade on the Packers to score over 24.5 points (51¢) today. Green Bay is a better all-around team and has covered in three consecutive games. I’d take a “No” on the Lions to win by more than 3.5 points (52¢).

Packers vs Lions - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

The Packers’ WR duo of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden has carried the offense so far this season. QB Jordan Love targeted Golden 13 times in last week’s win against the Cowboys, the most of any Packer, and he caught six passes for 103 yards and a TD.

With Watson dealing with an ankle injury, Golden could lead the Packers in targets and receiving yards. Buy contracts on Golden 80+ receiving yards (48¢).

For a 4.16x payout, build a combo with the Packers over 24.5 points, a “No” on the Lions to win by over 3.5 points, and Golden 80+ receiving yards.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket allows users to trade on nearly everything from sports to weather, politics, cryptocurrency, entertainment, and more. Here are this weekend’s trending markets:

Who Will Be Announced Out of Trump Admin Role in 2026?

Susie Wiles 40¢

Pete Hegseth 29¢

Linda McMahon 28¢

Dancing With the Stars S35 Winner?

Ezra Frech 64¢

Amber Glenn 35¢

Maura Higgins 12¢

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona 60¢

Tie 16¢

Real Madrid 27¢

You can buy and sell contracts until an event is over, and prices double as probabilities.

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