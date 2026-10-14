Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Man City vs PSG & Prediction Markets, UCL

Manchester City (45¢) can extend their winning streak to nine games when they host Paris Saint-Germain (33¢) in a 3:00pm ET Champions League match. New traders can get $25 in bonuses for the match by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10 or more.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 10/14/2026

Both sides got off to winning starts in their Champions League openers, as Man City defeated Porto 2-0 and PSG defeated Slovan Bratislava 6-1. Heading into today’s match, the Parisians have never won at the Etihad.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Click through to Polymarket’s website or download the mobile application with this link Once you initiate the sign-up process, you’ll be asked for a referral code. Use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Fill in all of the requested personal information and submit your account for verification After verifying your account, fund it with a deposit of at least $10 You’ll receive a $25 bonus after making your qualifying deposit

Offer valid for new traders (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the Champions League

While PSG have won two of the last three meetings, Man City lead the all-time series 4-2, with two draws. Below, we’ll discuss how today’s fixture may look and recommend some trades.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain - 10/14 - 3:00 PM ET

Back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint Germain (33¢) head to England for a UCL League Phase match against Manchester City (45¢) at the Etihad (Paramount+).

PSG kicked off their Champions League defense with an impressive 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava. In his UCL debut with the Parisians, Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick and Ousmane Dembele added two goals and two assists.

While the Parisians are unbeaten in 11 straight Champions League matches, Manchester City are on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions, including a 3-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday. Erling Haaland has scored in six straight games for City,

The last time City and PSG met, the latter won 4-2 in France. Man City’s defense is questionable, as they’ve already conceded three goals to Arsenal and Sunderland this season.

Trade on over 3.5 goals at 46¢.

Man City vs PSG - Best UCL Combos

Today’s match features two of the world’s best attacking teams. Manchester City have averaged 2.9 goals on their winning streak, while PSG have scored in 12 consecutive UCL matches.

Both teams to score (68¢) is a no-brainer here.

One of the best value trades is a draw at 24¢. A high-scoring stalemate in which these teams cancel each other out wouldn’t be too shocking.

A 2-2 or 3-3 draw would win a combo with over 3.5 goals, both teams to score, and a draw. This would return 8.23x your original stake.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

While sports markets are popular on Polymarket, you’ll also find offerings in politics, technology, culture, and economics. Here are some trending markets to watch for this week:

NFL: Seattle Seahawks vs Denver Broncos

Seahawks 60¢

Broncos 40¢

Who Will Announce a Presidential Run in 2026?

Pete Buttigieg 28¢

Rahm Emanuel 23¢

Mark Kelly 16¢

TIME Person of the Year 2026

Zohran Mamdani 30¢

Artificial Intelligence 10¢

Pope Leo XIV 10¢

The prices you see above reflect implied probability and are for the “Yes” option. You may buy contracts on either a “Yes” or a “No” and trade at any time.

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