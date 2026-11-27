The AFC West-leading Denver Broncos (66¢) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (34¢), who’ve had a tumultuous week, at Acrisure Stadium for a 3:00pm ET Black Friday game. Before the game, claim the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ to unlock a $25 bonus.

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In just the last few days, the Steelers lost 19-16 to the 3-7 Eagles, benched Aaron Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph, and cut Rodgers after he went scorched earth on Pat McAfee’s show. Right now, the Steelers are a team in flux.

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Click this link to be redirected to Polymarket's app or website Make an account and enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL when asked for a referral code Provide all of the requested personal details and finish signing up Once you’ve set up your account, deposit $10 or more After making your qualifying deposit, you’ll get a $25 trading bonus to use on any market

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The Steelers’ offense has struggled in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen how they’ll do with a new QB under center. We’ll make our predictions and share our top trades below.

Denver Broncos (8-2) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) - 11/27 - 3:00 PM ET

The Denver Broncos (66¢) are on a six-game winning streak heading into today’s Black Friday matchup at Acrisure Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers (34¢) at 3:00pm ET (Prime Video).

After struggling to score early on, the Broncos have ranked in the top ten in EPA per play over the last five games. Denver has also averaged over 30 points per game over the last four games, and the Steelers recently allowed the Bengals to score 38.

That said, the over/under point total (36.5) is far too low, and I recommend trading on the over (52¢) here.

After the events of the past couple of days, it’s clear the Steelers didn’t drop Aaron Rodgers purely for football reasons. Mason Rudolph is just 1-5 in his last six games as a starter, and it’s doubtful he’ll make the Steelers’ offense any better.

The Broncos should continue their winning streak today, and this one shouldn’t be particularly close. Take the Broncos -4.5 (49¢).

Broncos vs Steelers - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Rookie Broncos RB Jonah Coleman has made the most of his opportunity with RJ Harvey on IR. He scored three times against the Raiders and has a TD in three consecutive games. With J.K. Dobbins suspended, Coleman should extend his TD streak (53¢).

Make your Polymarket combo using all of our predictions for a 4.89x return if all of the trades are successful. That’s over 36.5 points, Broncos -4.5, and Coleman to score a TD.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

New markets are added to Polymarket every day, spanning sports, culture, politics, finance, and more. Here are some of the trending markets this week:

Government Shutdown?

By December 12, 2026 19¢

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Seahawks 43¢

49ers 57¢

Prices on Polymarket are displayed in either cents or percentages and are equivalent to the projected probability. You can trade on either side of a market and buy and sell contracts until trading closes.

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