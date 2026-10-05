Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Falcons vs Saints & Prediction Markets, NFL MNF

In an important NFC South meeting, the Atlanta Falcons (46¢) and New Orleans Saints (54¢) clash on Monday Night Football at the Superdome. Ahead of the 8:15pm ET kickoff, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 to unlock $25 in trading bonuses.

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With Michael Penix Jr. back under center, the Falcons are coming off a 21-point victory over the Packers and look dangerous. Still, the Saints’ offense has been one of the league’s best through three games, and New Orleans is a 2.5-point favorite.

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Follow this link to download the Polymarket app or get started on the website As you navigate through the account creation process, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Then, enter your personal information in the required fields and submit your account Use one of the available payment methods and deposit $10 or more Once you make your qualifying deposit, you’ll receive $25 in bonuses

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Last season, the Falcons defeated the Saints twice and have won four of the last six meetings. We’ll cover the Falcons’ chances tonight and recommend some trades below:

Atlanta Falcons (1-2) vs New Orleans Saints (1-2) - 10/5 - 8:15 PM ET

Tonight on Monday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (46¢) and New Orleans Saints (54¢) meet at the Caesars Superdome at 8:15pm ET (ESPN). The Falcons are underdogs here despite destroying the Packers 35-14 on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

A competent QB under center made all the difference for the Falcons, as Michael Penix Jr. had the highest success rate of any signal caller in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Saints have allowed 30+ points in two of their three games.

The Falcons rank eighth in opponent EPA per play and first in PFF’s pass rush grade. Atlanta is dominant on the ground, has its top QB back, and should trouble Saints QB Tyler Shough, who has already been sacked ten times this season.

The value trade here is the Falcons’ moneyline at 46¢.

Falcons vs Saints - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Fourth-year running back Bijan Robinson was integral to the Falcons’ success against the Packers. The former Texas Longhorn picked up 194 rushing yards on 29 carries, and should find success against a Saints defense that ranks 27th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry.

Buy contracts on Robinson 90+ rushing yards (47¢).

Travis Etienne Jr. is set for a spell on the sidelines for the Saints, meaning Alvin Kamara should get a bigger workload in the backfield. In the two games Kamara has played this season, he’s carried the ball nine times, and should get a fair few more than that tonight.

Trade on Kamara 40+ rushing attempts ¢

A combo with the Falcons’ moneyline, Robinson 90+ rushing yards, and Kamara 40+ rushing attempts would return 4.58x.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

See what else Polymarket has to offer by checking out some of this week’s trending markets below:

Game 2 ALDS: NY Yankees vs TB Rays

Yankees 54¢

Rays 46¢

Maine Senate Election Winner

Troy Jackson 60¢

Susan Collins 42¢

International Soccer: USA vs Canada

USA 51¢

Draw 26¢

Canada 27¢

You’ll notice that prices are either in percentages or cents and correspond to projected probability. You may trade contracts at any time before an event concludes.

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