In the second NFL game of three on Thanksgiving Day, the Philadelphia Eagles (21¢) visit NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys (80¢). Before the 4:30pm ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium, sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10+ to receive $25 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code GOAL

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 11/26/2026

Both teams are coming off Week 11 wins, but the Cowboys have a much better chance of making the playoffs. They also scored 51 points against Tennessee on Sunday, and their offense has been firing on all cylinders recently.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to get $25 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Open this link to go to Polymarket’s website or mobile application Start signing up for an account and use the Polymarket promo code GOAL Finish entering your personal information and verify your account Make your qualifying deposit of $10 or more Once you finish the steps above, you’ll receive $25 in trading bonuses

Applies to new Polymarket users (18+) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

The Cowboys trounced the Eagles 38-21 in Week 7, and Dallas is favored by 8.5 points here. Check out our preview and top trades for this Thanksgiving afternoon game below.

Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) vs Dallas Cowboys (5-6) - 11/26 - 4:30 PM ET

As is tradition, the Dallas Cowboys (80¢) are playing at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. They’ll host the Philadelphia Eagles (21¢) in a 4:30pm ET game on FOX.

The Cowboys picked up a surprising victory over the Chiefs last Thanksgiving Day and are 8.5-point favorites against a struggling Eagles team. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts is out for the season, and the Eagles are 0-3 ATS on the road.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys scored TDs on each of their first six possessions in Sunday’s 51-30 win over the Titans. They’ve averaged 37.2 points per game in their previous five but have also allowed 30.6 PPG during that time.

Both teams rank in the bottom eight of defensive EPA per play, and their Week 7 meeting finished with 59 points. Go with over 48.5 points (49¢).

The Eagles are the only team in the NFL that hasn’t covered the spread on the road this season, and they’re 2-8 ATS overall. With Philadelphia RB Saquon Barkley listed as questionable, buy contracts on the Cowboys -8.5 (50¢).

Eagles vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has thrown 15 TD passes and just one interception in the last five games. He’s only thrown an INT in three of 11 games so far, and the Eagles generate takeaways at the lowest rate in the NFL. So, trade on a “No” on Prescott 1+ INTs (56¢).

Use all of these picks to build a Polymarket combo. That’s a “No” on Prescott 1+ interceptions, over 48.5 points, and Cowboys -8.5 for a potential 5.68x return.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Have more time for trading over the Thanksgiving holiday? Here are some of the most popular markets on Polymarket this week.

UEFA Champions League Winner

Barcelona 22¢

PSG 17¢

Real Madrid 15¢

TIME Person of the Year 2026

Annie Andrews 31¢

James Talarico 28¢

Joshua Turek 24¢

Which Company Has #1 AI Model end of 2026?

Google 77¢

Anthropic 22¢

OpenAI 4¢

You can trade on either “Yes” or “No” outcomes for all of the above. The prices you see are equivalent to implied probability.

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