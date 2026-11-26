Super Bowl contenders clash at 8:20pm ET at Highmark Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs (42¢) visit the Buffalo Bills (58¢). Before this Thanksgiving night game, sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 or more to unlock $25 in bonus funds.

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Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to end the Bills’ six-game winning streak tonight. With both teams chasing the top seed in the AFC, and no love lost between them, tonight should feel like a playoff game in Buffalo.

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Use this link to download the Polymarket app or be redirected to the website When asked for a referral code, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Follow all the sign-up instructions and type in your personal details Once you’ve registered, deposit $10 or more You’ll receive $25 in bonus funds, which can be used on any market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

In recent seasons, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and Josh Allen’s Bills have developed one of the NFL’s biggest rivalries. Before they meet again, check out some of the top trades you can make.

Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) vs Buffalo Bills (9-1) - 11/26 - 8:20 PM ET

The NFL’s three-game Thanksgiving Day slate concludes with a blockbuster matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (42¢) and the Buffalo Bills (58¢) at Highmark Stadium at 8:20pm ET (NBC).

Heading into tonight, the Bills have won five straight regular-season games against the Chiefs. While Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is rounding back into top form, Kansas City hasn’t played a top-ten scoring offense yet.

Buffalo has averaged 31.3 points per game, ranking only behind the 49ers. However, the forecast calls for steady rain, so both teams could be forced to run the ball.

Even though both teams have top running backs, over 47.5 points seems like a tall task in cold and wet conditions, so I’d go with a “No” at 51¢. Plus, the Bills have been climbing up the defensive EPA rankings, and the Chiefs rank fifth.

Chiefs vs Bills - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Bills running back James Cook III ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards and fifth in both rushing touchdowns and yards per carry. After failing to score a TD in the first game of the season, he’s recorded one in nine straight games. Trade on Cook 1+ TDs here (52¢).

Cook’s QB Josh Allen has struggled a bit in the last few weeks, throwing interceptions in four straight games. He’s averaged 20 passing completions in those games, and I don’t think he’ll reach that number in the rain. Buy contracts on a “No” on Allen 20+ completions (51¢).

Then, make a Polymarket combo with a “No” on over 47.5 points, Cook 1+ TDs, and a “No” on Allen 20+ completions for a 6.94x return.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

You can trade on every NFL Thanksgiving Day game on Polymarket. Also, consider some of this week’s trending markets below.

2028 US Presidential Election Winner

Jon Ossoff 18¢

JD Vance 13¢

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 11¢

NBA Coach of the Year

Micah Nori 22¢

Chris Finch 12¢

JJ Redick 11¢

Oscar Winner: Best Director

Christopher Nolan 59¢

Nathan Fielder 15¢

Denis Villeneuve 14¢

Prices are subject to change and double as implied probabilities. Trading on both “Yes” and “No” options is possible.

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