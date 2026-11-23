Joe Burrow and the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals (73¢) head to Northwest Stadium for an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders (28¢). Before it gets underway, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 for a $25 bonus.

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Heading into Week 11, the Bengals are on a five-game winning streak. Burrow could also become the first-ever QB to record four touchdowns in six straight games. While the Commanders are just 3-5-1, they got an important road win over the Giants last Thursday.

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Use this link to access Polymarket’s website or mobile application Type in the Polymarket promo code GOAL when asked for a referral code Enter the required personal information and finish the sign-up process Make your qualifying deposit of $10 or more You’ll then receive the $25 bonus, which you can use on any market

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The last time the Bengals and Commanders met, they combined for 71 points. We’ll discuss whether tonight’s game will also be a shootout and recommend our favorite trades and combo.

Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) vs Washington Commanders (3-5-1) - 11/23 - 8:15 PM ET

Looking to extend their winning streak to six games, the Cincinnati Bengals (73¢) take on the Washington Commanders (28¢) in an 8:15pm ET Monday Night Football game at Northwest Stadium (ESPN).

During that winning streak, the Bengals have averaged 36.2 points per game, and the over is 4-1. Bengals QB Joe Burrow has catapulted himself to the front of the MVP pack, and WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been superb.

While the Bengals have found a rhythm on offense, their defense is still giving up a whopping five yards per carry. Six QBs have set a season-high in rushing yards against Cincinnati, and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels won’t need much encouragement.

Neither defense is elite, and with the way the Bengals’ offense is playing, expect a shootout tonight. Buy contracts on over 54.5 points at 52¢.

Bengals vs Commanders - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

In Week 10, Jayden Daniels ran the ball a season-high 11 times. While he only picked up 28 yards, Daniels looks much more comfortable keeping the ball on the ground after his elbow injury. He should pick up 40+ rushing yards tonight (52¢) against a weak Bengals run-stop unit.

Joe Burrow has had a strong connection with WR Ja’Marr Chase dating back to their LSU days. Perhaps the connection has never been stronger than in the last few weeks. Chase is averaging 175.7 receiving yards over the last three games. Take Chase 100+ receiving yards (47¢).

Build a Polymarket combo with over 54.5 points, Daniels 40+ rushing yards, and Chase 100+ receiving yards for a possible 5.74x payout.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Thousands of new markets are added to Polymarket each day. Check out these three trending ones beyond tonight’s NFL action:

GTA VI Units Sold Reported by December 31, 2026?

At least 39M 66¢

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At least 54M 45¢

Next CEO of NVIDIA?

Rene Haas 23¢

Ian Buck 13¢

Jensen Huang 11¢

UCL: Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal 71¢

Tie 19¢

Borussia Dortmund 12¢

All prices above are for a “Yes,” and you can also trade on a “No”. Prices will vary, and trading is open until an event concludes.

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