Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United & Prediction Markets, UCL

Tuesday’s top Champions League match features Atletico Madrid (51¢) against Manchester United (25¢) at the Metropolitano at 3:00pm ET. Receive a $25 bonus for the match by signing up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and making a first-time deposit of $10 or more.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 10/13/2026

Since Man United defeated Sabah in their Champions League opener, they’ve been on a four-match winless streak. Meanwhile, Atleti have won all four of their matches since losing the UCL opener to Liverpool, 2-1, and another English opponent awaits today.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Tap this link to be redirected to Polymarket US. You can either sign up on the mobile app or website When asked for a referral code, provide the Polymarket promo code GOAL Go through the sign-up steps, entering all of the requested personal information Then, make your first deposit. Start with at least $10 to qualify for the bonus Once you make your qualifying deposit, you’ll receive a $25 bonus to use on any market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the Champions League

Despite defeating Atletico Madrid in preseason, Manchester United have never won a competitive meeting. That said, check out our top trades for the match.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United - 10/13 - 3:00 PM ET

Going for a fifth straight win in all competitions, Atletico Madrid (51¢) host Manchester United (25¢) in a 3:00pm ET Champions League match at the Metropolitano (Paramount+).

While Atletico have been in excellent form since losing 2-1 in the Champions League opener, Manchester United haven’t won a match for over a month. Since defeating Sabah 4-0 in their UCL opener, the Red Devils have drawn two matches and lost two.

Man United have drawn successive matches to opponents at the bottom of the Premier League table. Combined with the fact that they’ve never defeated Atletico Madrid, things look bleak for the visitors today.

Atletico Madrid’s four-game winning streak includes a victory over rivals Real Madrid. With a relatively difficult remaining UCL schedule, this is a must-win for the hosts. Buy contracts on Atletico Madrid to win at 51¢ each.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United - Best UCL Combos

While Manchester United haven’t found any attacking rhythm lately, both Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David have been on the scoresheet in three of the last four games for Atletico. Still, United have only conceded multiple goals in one of their previous five matches.

Instead of a blowout, expect a narrow Atletico win in a low-scoring match. Go with under 3.5 goals at 58¢.

Also consider buying contracts on a halftime draw (39¢), which has occurred in four of Atletico’s last five matches and five of United’s most recent seven.

Trade on Atletico to win, under 3.5 goals, and a halftime draw for a 7.34x combo payout.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

The expanded Polymarket US app includes politics, economics, and culture markets alongside sports offerings. Check out this week’s trending markets:

How High Will US Gas Prices Get in 2026?

Above $4.60 53¢

Above $4.80 46¢

Above $5.00 32¢

UCL: Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City 45¢

Tie 23¢

Paris Saint-Germain 34¢

NCAAF: SEC Championship Winner

Georgia 42¢

Alabama 29¢

Texas 21¢

You can trade contracts at any time before an event concludes. The prices you see reflect the implied probability that a certain event will occur.

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