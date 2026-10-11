Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for 49ers vs Seahawks & Prediction Markets, NFL

One of three unbeaten NFL teams left, the San Francisco 49ers (39¢) take on the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (62¢) at 4:25pm ET. Before the kickoff at Lumen Field, sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $10 to receive $25 in bonuses.

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These divisional rivals are two of the best teams in the NFL, and the Niners lead the league in average scoring margin (+14.5). Interestingly, the 49ers have defeated the Seahawks in Seattle in four straight regular-season meetings.

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Click this link to get started. You’ll be redirected to Polymarket’s website on a desktop and to download the Polymarket US app on a mobile device Sign up for an account. When prompted, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Then, enter your personal details and finish the sign-up process Deposit at least $10 to start Claiming the promo code and making your qualifying deposit will unlock $25 in trading bonus for any market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

The Niners may be 3.5-point underdogs this afternoon, but they’ve been arguably the best team in the league. That said, we’ll recommend a few trades you can make today.

San Francisco 49ers (4-0) vs Seattle Seahawks (3-1) - 10/11 - 4:25 PM ET

Going for a fifth straight regular-season win over the Seattle Seahawks (62¢) on the road, the San Francisco 49ers (39¢) head to Lumen Field for a 4:25pm ET kickoff (FOX).

The 49ers are 4-0, but are 3.5-point underdogs for this afternoon’s matchup and haven’t allowed a single sack so far. QB Brock Purdy has emerged as a leading MVP candidate.

Still, the Seahawks have given up fewer passing yards than any other team. On offense, though, the Seahawks’ run game has struggled with Zach Charbonnet out injured.

Both defenses have been among the league’s best, so a low-scoring game wouldn’t be surprising. Trade on a “No” on over 46.5 points (51¢) and take a “No” on the Seahawks to win by over 3.5 points (53¢).

Seattle’s offense ranks 29th in rushing EPA per play, and the Niners have looked like the league’s best team recently.

49ers vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the NFL’s elite receivers and has picked up 100+ receiving yards in three of four games. Still, the Chargers limited him to 76 yards and five receptions in Week 4.

The 49ers haven’t allowed any receiver to gain 100+ yards this season, and they allow just 5.8 yards per passing attempt. Trade on a “No” on Smith-Njigba 100+ receiving yards (55¢)

For a 4.58x payout, build a combo with a “No” on all of over 46.5 points, Seahawks to win by over 3.5 points, and Smith-Njigba 100+ receiving yards.

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