Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $25 in Bonuses for 49ers vs Cowboys & Prediction Markets, NFL

Two of the NFL’s top offenses meet at AT&T Stadium as the Dallas Cowboys (34¢) host the San Francisco 49ers (66¢) at 4:25pm ET. First, grab $25 in bonuses by signing up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10+.

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Heading into this Week 10 matchup, the 49ers are 7-1 and a leading Super Bowl contender. Meanwhile, the 4-5 Cowboys have struggled on defense and are just trying to stay in the playoff picture.

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Click here to be redirected to Polymarket’s website or mobile app When prompted for a referral code, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Next, type in your personal info and complete the sign-up process Verify your account and proceed to deposit at least $10 This qualifying deposit will unlock $25 in trading bonuses for any market

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL

Both teams rank in the top six in points per game, and the total is set accordingly, at O/U 55.5. Check out how we think today’s matchup will unfold, along with some top trades and a combo.

San Francisco 49ers (7-1) vs Dallas Cowboys (4-5) - 11/15 - 4:25 PM ET

It’s America’s Team in America’s Game of the Week on FOX as the Dallas Cowboys (34¢) host the San Francisco 49ers (66¢) at 4:25pm ET. Dallas is just 1-2 at AT&T Stadium this season and is a 3.5-point underdog.

The Cowboys rank second-to-last in defensive EPA per play, and the Niners are first in offensive EPA per play. This is a big mismatch, and San Francisco has averaged 36.3 points per game against other bottom-five defensive EPA teams this season.

Expect Brock Purdy and the Niners to carve up the Cowboys' secondary and score plenty of points. Make a trade on the 49ers over 30.5 points at 51¢.

Dallas averages just 16.3 points per game against top-half teams in defensive EPA per play. The Niners rank seventh in that stat and should come away with a relatively easy win here. Buy contracts on the 49ers to win by over 3.5 points (52¢).

49ers vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Combos

Brock Purdy has played like an MVP candidate this season, and the 49ers QB has a favorable matchup this afternoon against a porous Dallas secondary. Purdy has thrown three picks in the last two games, but he should get back on track today.

The Cowboys force just 0.4 interceptions per game and don’t put much pressure on opposing QBs. Take a No on Purdy 1+ interceptions at 54¢.

Create your Polymarket combo with 49ers over 30.5 points, 49ers to win by over 3.5 points, and a No on Purdy 1+ interceptions for a 3.62x payout.

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You can buy and sell contracts until markets close. Prices, in cents or percentages, are equivalent to estimated probability.

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