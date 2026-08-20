Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Raiders vs Texans & Prediction Markets, NFL Preseason

Fernando Mendoza will get another chance to show he’s ahead of schedule as his Las Vegas Raiders (46¢) visit the Houston Texans (55¢) in a 8:00pm ET preseason game. Get a $20 trading bonus for the game by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $10+.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 8/20/2026

Mendoza, the number one pick in April’s NFL draft, showed flashes of brilliance in his preseason debut. However, the Cardinals still picked up a 27-14 victory. Things aren’t expected to be any easier tonight, as Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans will play his starters.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

As this welcome offer is only available in the Polymarket US app, kick things off by downloading it. Use the link provided to do so Once you’ve downloaded the app, start creating an account Provide all of the mandatory information (full name, email, DOB, SSN) Before submitting your account for verification, enter the Polymarket promo code GOAL Fund your account with $10+ Once you make your qualifying deposit, you’ll receive a $20 trading bonus that may be used on any Polymarket US market

Use of this offer is limited to new Polymarket users (18+) located in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, or WY

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NFL Preseason

Like trading on regular-season NFL games, it’s important to keep tabs on any updates throughout the week for preseason games as well. With the news that the Texans will play their starters for at least one drive, we’ll recommend some trades to look out for.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Houston Texans - 8/20 - 8:00 PM ET

Following Tuesday’s joint practice, the Las Vegas Raiders (46¢) and Houston Texans (55¢) clash at NRG Stadium tonight at 8:00pm ET (ESPN). Both teams lost their opening preseason games, but the Texans came away worse for wear.

Third-string QB Graham Mertz tore his ACL, so Davis Mills played more snaps than expected. Now, with starter CJ Stroud also unlikely to play much, emergency signing Brett Rypien could take the bulk of the snaps.

Rypien’s not going to have much time to learn the offense, but the Texans are still 2.5-point favorites according to the spread market. Meanwhile, Raiders backup QB Fernando Mendoza will look to build on an encouraging preseason debut.

Yes, the Texans starters will play for a bit, but Mendoza and the Raiders have more to gain from a strong performance here. The best value trade on tonight’s game is Raiders -1.5 at 41¢.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket US is a sports trader’s paradise. The app currently offers sports markets solely, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Here are some of the best markets this week has to offer:

English Premier League: 2027 Champion

Arsenal 44¢

Manchester City 22¢

Liverpool 13¢

Chelsea 10¢

Manchester United 10¢

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries

Lynx 58¢

Valkyries 43¢

MLB: AL Cy Young Winner

Cam Schlittler 64.7¢

Dylan Cease 34.5¢

Sonny Gray 3.7¢

First-time traders on Polymarket will notice that prices are listed in cents. This price represents what you’d pay for one contract on a specific event and is also close to the implied probability of the event. Contracts can be bought and sold anytime before an event concludes.

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